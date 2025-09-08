On Tuesday, September 2nd, while this American was driving from the mouth of the mighty Columbia River in Washington State to the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, Congress returned from its month-long taxpayer-funded vacation. I hope my readers enjoyed the articles about Lewis & Clark. I originally wrote them for local newspapers in 2021.

Congress’s recess has long been a staple of the US House and Senate so that they, unlike “common folk” who are stuck there (at least Trump’s national guard all but eliminated crime), can escape the oppressive heat and humidity of our nation’s capital which was, literally, built on a swamp. Multiple topics are on its to-do list, including:

NOMINATIONS: TRUMP NEEDS HIS TEAM

The Senate has more than 240 civilian nominations (including for federal judgeships) to confirm. During the first months of Trump 47, the long-term trend of increasing gridlock in nominations has continued, and Senate Republicans, after having ignored Trump’s calls to allow recess appointments, are preparing to change the rules to shorten the amount of time needed to confirm nominees. Finally! Why did Senate Leader John Thune (R-SD) intentionally prevent Trump from making recess appointments? I wish some reporter would ask him.

BANKRUPTING AMERICA

Massive government spending is bankrupting our nation. Congress reminds me of my bankruptcy clients when I practiced law in Oregon. Long before they first came into my office, they had been living above their means by refinancing their house again & again, maxing out their credit cards, borrowing from relatives and/or taking on second jobs. Then, when I told them the bankruptcy court would expect them to, for example, give up their boat which has a loan attached, they balk.

Current federal funding is scheduled to expire at the end of the fiscal year, on September 30th. With the establishment seeking to avoid a government shutdown, Congress will likely pass either another stopgap continuing resolution or a full budget to extend spending into the next fiscal year. If the recent past provides any indication, Congress will yet again fail to substantially reduce spending and bring our nation's fiscal situation under control, despite President Trump’s mandate to cut needless spending.

In addition to the dangerous fiscal implications of our current reckless spending, Congress has no authority under Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution to spend money nor legislate on the vast majority of areas that it currently does. Instead of continuing to spend recklessly and violate the Constitution, Congress should slash the vast majority of current federal spending.

NATIONAL DEFENSE

The US Senate is considering the fiscal 2026 National Defense Authorization Act which was passed by the House in July. This is the defense-policy bill that Congress has passed each year since 1961. It provides funding levels for the military's training, equipment, and resources, while also establishing policies for procurement, research and development, and personnel. The NDAA addresses a wide range of defense priorities, including strategic competition with other nations, development of new technologies like artificial intelligence, and support for the quality of life of military members and their families. Unfortunately, Congress is likely to include wasteful foreign aid that funds corrupt agencies, such as USAID, and depraved NGOs, which does nothing to benefit America or Americans.