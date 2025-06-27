There are 20 B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers.

Historian and constitutional scholar Steve Putney, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and retired attorney Diane L. Gruber discuss the constitutionality of Trump’s Operation Midnight Hammer. The US Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly that Article I, Section 7 of the US Constitution grants the president and the president alone authority of unilateral use of military force over the objections of Congress when he deems it necessary for the safety of Americans. This is true even under the War Powers Act which was passed in 1973. [Diane misspoke. President Nixon did not sign The War Powers Act. It was passed by Congress over his veto.]

The “Get Real” gang discusses whether or not a person who votes for Democrat politicians is a true Christian, especially those who are promoting or allowing the most horrideous forms of child abuse.

Share

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

“Get Real” Host, George Caylor, was in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on June 25th. Professor Steve M. Putney joined from his vacation home in Lackland, FL and I joined from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, SW of Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.