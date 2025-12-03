AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn Kiesz's avatar
Carolyn Kiesz
4m

Beautiful art!!! This is just the right time of the year to share this, as well. Thanks you for sharing, Diane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture