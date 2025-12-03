Jill loves painting mermaids. You can buy this one or commission her to paint one with the colors of your choice.

Before Jill was even 5 years old her natural ability to draw and paint was evident. I ought to know, she is my niece. As an adult, her home quickly became a gallery of beautiful, colorful paintings. After she moved to the Oregon Coast, Jill turned her unique talent into a business. Besides painting on canvas, she paints on wood, on cement board, on glass, even on metal. She specializes in underwater creatures, beach scenes, mermaids, jellyfishes, fish, octopus using acrylic paint. Homeowners and business owners commission her to beautify their property with indoor and outdoor murals. Jill has even painted a mural on a huge propane tank. She can also create a painting for you by copying your favorite photo.

Below you will find eleven photos of artwork, large & small, which are currently available for sale. Following those, I have inserted four of her pieces that have been sold in order for you to see the wide range of her talent.

You can contact Jill at j1lligan52@gmail.com. Note: the second digit is the number one.

A homeowner commissioned Jill to paint on this slab of wood.

These are yard art poles, painted on wood.

The Following Have Been Sold:

Painted on wood.