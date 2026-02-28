When James French Crow was born in Marion, Ohio in 1876 his parents had never heard of the Black Codes Democrats in the Deep South were creating to prevent these newly-enfranchised Americans from fully exercising their civil rights. By the time James became an adult the Black Codes had become known as “Jim Crow.” Ashamed and embarrassed, he adopted the moniker of “French Crow” and used this name his entire life. Only his family knew that his first name was really James. As a lawyer, he became a well-known community leader in Marion and raised seven children. One of them was my husband’s mother.

What came to be called “Jim Crow” laws were a collection of state and local statutes that legalized racial segregation in southern states run by Democrats. Named after a black minstrel show character, the laws, which existed for about 100 years, from the post-Civil War era until 1964/65 when Republicans were finally successful in passing widespread civil rights legislation, were meant to marginalize African Americans by denying them the right to vote, hold jobs, get an education or other opportunities. Those who attempted to defy Jim Crow laws often faced arrest, fines, jail sentences, violence and death.

Share

THE “SAVE” AMERICA ACT

At its core, the SAVE America Act amends the Motor Voter Act, requiring documentary proof of US citizenship such as a passport, birth certificate, naturalization papers, or a REAL ID-compliant document explicitly indicating citizenship when registering to vote in federal elections. It mandates a valid photo ID at the polls and directs states to cross-check voter rolls against the Department of Homeland Security’s Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to identify and remove non-citizens.

Period! The SAVE America Act makes no distinction between the races. People with all skin hues will be required to prove who they are in order to exercise one of Americans’ most precious rights. Senator Chuck Schumer and the other Democrats who are screaming “Jim Crow 2.0” are not as stupid as they pretend. Democrats have been rigging elections in their favor for decades. They know, when this law becomes fully operational in all states, they will win fewer races from local offices to the presidency.

BLACK CODES

The roots of Jim Crow laws began as early as 1865, immediately following the ratification of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in the United States. The Ku Klux Klan was created in 1867, in part, to enforce the Black Codes.

Black codes were strict local and state laws that detailed when, where and how formerly enslaved people could work, and for how much compensation. The codes appeared throughout the Democrat South as a legal way to put black citizens into indentured servitude, to take voting rights away, to control where they lived and how they traveled and to seize children for labor purposes.

The legal system was stacked against black citizens, with former Confederate soldiers working as police and judges, making it difficult for African Americans to win court cases and ensuring they were subject to Black Codes.

These codes worked in conjunction with labor camps for the incarcerated, where prisoners were treated as enslaved people. Black offenders typically received longer sentences than their white counterparts, and because of the grueling work, often did not live out their entire sentence.

CHUCK SCHUMER IS BOTH LYING AGAIN & INSULTING 13% OF AMERICANS

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber