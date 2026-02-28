AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

David Ziffer
3h

When Democrats evoke their own diabolical Jim Crow history to criticize rational efforts to implement election integrity, they do so in the knowledge that the voters they're addressing are so profoundly stupid that 1) they have no idea that the Confederacy, Jim Crow laws, and the Klan were all apparati of the Democrat Party and 2) they have no idea what Jim Crow laws were and 3) they can be led to believe that requiring an ID in an era where essentially everyone has an ID constitutes an act of voter suppression. Democrats use this rhetoric constantly because they know that their intended audience, namely their own voter base, is truly so incomprehensibly idiotic. For a profoundly interesting rundown of the historical evil of the Democrat party (including its Jim Crow period) and more importantly the purpose of it all, READ: "There's nothing crazy about the Democrats' agenda"

https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/theres-nothing-crazy-about-the-democrats

1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
I’m A Nobody, Cogito, Ergo Sum
44m

Question for the audience, if you had a nefarious actor working in a state’s DMV is it possible for illegals to get the RealID , ie, the actor just checking the boxes to reflect the illegal presented documents showing they are legal.

Considering all of the fraud happening across the US, it does appear that this would be easily circumvented.

