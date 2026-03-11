While his buddy stands watch, one of the Islamist terrorists appears to be fiddling with one of his three IEDs moments before throwing two of them in front of Gracie Mansion.

With bigotry and hatred dripping from his fingertips, New York City’s first Islamist mayor, Zohran Mamdani, yet again blathered about “unity” while doing his best to divide, while trying to blame illusionary “white supremacy” for the ISIS-inspired IEDs thrown at police by two Muslim terrorists in front of his rent-free, taxpayer-owned home, Gracie Mansion:

“Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are.



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.”

Share

HOME-GROWN ENEMY WITHIN

Saturday’s attempted mass slaughter of Americans occurred during a clash between a group of about 20 peaceful protesters who were objecting against the obvious Islamist takeover of NYC ("Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City, Stop New York City Public Muslim Prayer.") and a group of about 125 counter-protesters which included the two terrorists. Note that Mamdani never mentioned who threw the bombs, nor that they were Muslims screaming "Allahu Akbar.” He wanted the unobservant among us to think that Lang’s group made, brought and threw the bombs.

Emir Balat, age 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi age 19, both of Pennsylvania, both the sons of Muslim immigrants, are charged in federal court with using a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to ISIS, AKA terrorism. The Improvised Explosive Devices, almost identical to the IEDs which ISIS terrorists in the Middle East use, were made from jars filled with nuts, bolts and explosive material which did not detonate because these two are morons. No injuries were reported. Had they been correctly made they could have slaughtered numerous people on the street, including those who came to promote Islam.

Balat allegedly told investigators that he wanted to carry out an attack that was bigger than the 2013 bombing at the Boston Marathon that killed three people and severely maimed hundreds (many, many had their legs blown off), New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

“This was not random violence,” Tisch told reporters. “This was a planned attack motivated by extremist ideology and inspired by a violent foreign terrorist organization.”

Both suspects admitted that their actions on Saturday were because of ISIS, Tisch said. Kayumi allegedly told investigators that he had watched ISIS propaganda on his phone and was partly inspired by the group, according to Tisch. Balat pledged his allegiance to ISIS in writing while he was in custody.

“Witnesses reported seeing flames and smoke as it travelled through the air before it struck a barrier and extinguished itself a few feet from police officers.” Approximately 20 minutes later, the 18-year-old terrorist “lit and threw an ignited device toward the protest area”, which landed on a crosswalk.

Following the initial throw, the same suspect reportedly ran to his 19-year-old buddy to retrieve a second device. He also lit this second object before dropping it on the street as officers moved in to secure the area.

Mayor Mamdani KNEW THIS BEFORE he issued his dishonest Sunday statement.

20K “WHITE SUPREMACISTS” NATIONWIDE

No doubt my readers have noticed that Democrats and the insane Hard Left are desperately trying to redefine “white supremacists” as every Conservative, every Christian, everyone who supports President Trump, and every American with common sense. To further those efforts, the Biden Regime took the FBI report about “white supremacists” off the FBI website. Their investigation revealed that there are about 20,000 “white supremacists,” mostly men, mostly uneducated (high school dropouts), mostly nonviolent, who sit around and complain about their lot in life. In other words, unlike ISIS supporters in the United States, they don’t act out on their beliefs.

I don’t know enough about Jake Lang to know if he is one of the very rare “white supremacists,” but I do know he does not fit the FBI profile. He has one year of college and had founded a clothing line that focused on Christian and religious imagery before his arrest on January 16, 2021 for assault occurring at the US Capitol on January 6th. He was never convicted, yet the corrupt Biden Regime held him in “pre-trial” confinement until he was pardoned & released on January 21, 2025: OVER FOUR YEARS WITHOUT A TRIAL!!!!!!!!!!

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.