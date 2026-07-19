According to Gemini: For the 2020 US presidential election, voter registration figures vary depending on how the data was gathered. Official State Records (EAC): More than 209 million people were active registered voters for the 2020 general election, according to the US Election Assistance Commission (EAC) EAVS Report. NOTE: Blue States register NON-citizens to vote. Household Survey Estimates (Census Bureau): The US Census Bureau estimated that 168.3 million people were registered to vote.^

Share

FEW AMERICANS ARE SURPRISED

For years Americans were blatantly lied to about the security of our election infrastructure, including electronic voting machines and ballot-counting systems. We are releasing a series of previously-classified U.S. Intelligence Community Assessments and other reports proving that our government has long known these machines are extremely exposed to attack. As one assessment states: “We judge that U.S. adversaries, including at a minimum Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, as well as non-state groups, have the capability to compromise U.S. election infrastructure.” The documents also state: “We assess that centralized election-related data repositories, such as voter registration databases, pollbooks, and official election websites, are most vulnerable to exploitation, and adversaries could use access to these systems to disrupt election processes.” Tonight, we are releasing all of these findings, spanning from January 2020 to June 2026. This is a cyber threat aimed at the very heart of our democracy.

Many people have questioned whether it could actually be possible to electronically manipulate vote totals or change election results. Today, we are releasing documents that show the CIA obtained reporting of a specific plot by the Maduro regime in Venezuela to do exactly that—conspiring to digitally rig their own country’s elections in 2020. This reporting included precise details about methods the regime developed to digitally alter vote totals in ways that could not be detected even with an audit. This intelligence underscores why we must take urgent action to ensure that our own systems can never be hacked or compromised.

DEEP STATE IGNORED CHINA INTERFERENCE, FABRICATED RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Over a period of years starting during the 2020 election cycle, the People’s Republic of China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history—resulting in China’s illicit acquisition of 220 million U.S. voter files. That information includes names, addresses, phone numbers, political party preferences, and other sensitive data that would be needed to register to vote, and engage in other nefarious activities. This data loss presents an unprecedented election security nightmare. The intelligence even shows that China assigned a data exploitation unit specifically to this new project.

Members of the Deep State in our intelligence agencies worked to actively suppress and downplay information about the extent of China’s sinister election meddling—covering it up from both the President and the American People. U.S. spy agencies began learning about the compromise of voter registration files in 2020, when they discovered that tens of millions of voters’ data in 18 states had been bought, stolen, or hacked by China. Yet those responsible for sounding the alarm instead kept the information hidden.

Even when significant evidence of fraud has been detected, it has been buried and covered up. Among the disclosures are FBI files detailing evidence of alleged fraud by a large-scale voter registration operation in Michigan. In 2020, Michigan State Police raided a Democrat get-out-the-vote organization in Muskeegon, and were so concerned by what they found, that they contacted the FBI in Detroit. The documents state that some canvassers admitted to FBI agents that they signed voter registration forms in other people’s names, submitted fraudulent registrations for people who did not exist, and received gift cards tied to the number of applications they produced. The FBI agents working on the case believed that crimes were committed—yet the Biden Department of Justice slow-walked the investigation for years. Director Patel is being directed to ensure that the matter is fully investigated, and to work with the Department of Justice to prosecute those responsible for any crimes.

Want additional details? Click here.

PRESIDENT TRUMP’S JULY 16TH SPEECH:

^ Why is there a difference in “registered voters?” The EAC collects administrative data directly from official state voter rolls, which can contain inactive or not-yet-purged records. The Census Bureau relies on self-reported household survey responses, which can reflect survey nonresponses or individual reporting errors. Out of the registered electorate, more than 161 million ballots were officially counted (with the Census estimating roughly 154.6 million active voters), marking a historic turnout rate of about 66.8% to 67.7% of the total eligible citizen voting-age population.