The millionaire who has 150 Chicago policemen protecting him and his wife is claiming that his city has no crime problem. Ok, then discharge your taxpayer-funded security detail and allow them to return to the tasks they were hired and trained for. So proud is he that Chicago has the highest murder rate in the nation that he recently declared “the shooting will continue” in response to Trump’s announcement that he was sending in the national guard. [Antifa terrorism against ICE agents in Portland has taken priority, so the shooting in Chicago continues.]

During the last 10 years, 7,000 Chicago residents were murdered, 80% of whom were black. Because Democrats have run this city for generations and because they partially defunded the police after the 2020 Democrat riots and because four of those years they had a Soros-funded district attorney, Kim Foxx, who believed prosecuting black offenders was racist, ONLY 35% of these murders have been solved. Thirty-five percent? EIGHTY PERCENT of the murder victims were black because only Johnson’s black ass matters.

Share

PROTECTING, PROMOTING MURDERS

As he signed an executive order preventing the Chicago police from helping the Trump Administration arrest the criminals who have been terrorizing law-abiding residents for years, Mayor Brandon Johnson, Democrat, went on a public rant on Labor Day:

“Are you prepared to defend this land? This land that was built by slaves. A land that was built by indigent people. A land that was built by workers. Are you prepared to defend this land? The people united will always prevail. I need you all to stand firm, to stand strong, if this president decides to continue to break this constitution.”

THIS BEGS THE QUESTION: Is Johnson as historically ignorant as these remarks suggest, OR does he think his followers, the few he has left, are THAT stupid? Chicago’s original infrastructure was built by legal immigrants mostly from Europe between the 1840s and 1900. The slaves lived in the southern states before being freed by the first Republican president, not in Illinois. Likewise, indigent people during that era were mostly roaming the midwestern plains or on reservations far from Chicago. Remember the Battle of Little Bighorn? It was in Montana, not Illinois.

So eager was he to allow gangs to do whatever they wanted that one year into his term that Mayor Johnson shutdown a valuable tool that police were using. The ShotSpotter gunshot detection system had been installed in September 2016 and Johnson shut it down in September 2024. With it police could detect and point to the locations where gunshots were fired. The great majority of the city’s aldermen & women voted to NOT close down this valuable crime fighting tool. The mayor overruled them because, he stated, too many blacks were being arrested for illegally possessing guns and for illegally shooting them within city limits. Did I mention that virtually all murders in Chicago are committed by blacks? And did I mention that it is almost impossible for law-abiding residents to obtain a concealed carry permit so they can defend themselves?

100 SHOT IN ONE WEEKEND, JOHNSON BLAMES RICHARD NIXON

Mayor Johnson placed blame on former President Richard Nixon for Chicago’s gun violence over the 4th of July weekend this year. Ha! Nixon left office in 1974 and died in 1994. A champion of civil rights, Nixon started Affirmative Action to help blacks who had been held back by Democrats’ Jim Crow laws.

“What we’ve experienced over the weekend is unacceptable and we didn’t get here overnight. And everyone knows that. Let’s tell the full story of what happened,” Johnson said during a Monday press conference after 19 were killed and over 100 were injured by shootings in Chicago over the weekend. “Black death has unfortunately been accepted in this country for a very long time. We had a chance 60 years ago to get at the root causes. And people mocked President Johnson, and we ended up with Richard Nixon.”

No “journalist” dared to ask Johnson to explain his remarks. After all, a black mayor should not be questioned when he spews nonsense.

NOTE: The crime rate for black Americans was much lower during the Nixon Administration (1969-1974) than its current per-capita rate which is roughly eight times higher than that of whites.

Feral Black People: Democrats Create, Promote And Protect Them Diane L. Gruber · Sep 9 Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, had not been in the United States long enough to know that you do not get close to a black man you don’t know, and you certainly do not turn your back on him. In 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna and her family moved to Democrat-run… Read full story