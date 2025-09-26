“Beautiful, moving service for Charlie. A fitting tribute to such an amazing man. Our movement has suffered a huge loss, but there seems to be a momentum shift that we can help push. Stay strong, the Left is like a wounded, cornered Beast and will be lashing out with irrational violence, but this is the time to vanquish all its lies.” John W., a subscriber on America First Re-Ignited.

Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday was akin to a state funeral. Not only did the president and vice president speak, but all 15 cabinet members^ attended along with 10 cabinet-level officials, the Speaker of the House, Senate leader and many others who work for the Trump Administration. Indeed, two planes full of Trump officials & staff traveled to Glendale.

This is the first time in America’s history that the death of a private citizen has been so honored.* This, plus the mere fact that over 200,000 Americans attended and 100 million people watched the service via live streaming (this doesn’t count television viewers) speaks volumes about the movement that Charlie Kirk started at age 18. Us “Get Real” pundits discussed Charlie’s moving memorial, his movement, his vision and the future of America in this week’s podcast.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

As always, the “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and Historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on September 23rd. This retired Oregon attorney joined them from our mountain cabin in the beautiful Black Hills of South Dakota. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

^As President pro tempore of the Senate, Chuck Grassley is third in the line of presidential succession. As such, he was the “designated survivor” during Charlie Kirk’s memorial and did not attend.

*Former president Jimmy Carter’s funeral was held in Washington DC on January 9, 2025. Most of Biden’s cabinet did NOT attend.