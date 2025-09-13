AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike Ellis's avatar
Mike Ellis
6h

Thank you for all your free posts. ☺️

Charlie died bc a lone jury/judge/executioner hated himself so intensely, he needed to give himself relevance. He makes feces appear lovely.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Theresa Smith's avatar
Theresa Smith
8h

😢😢😢😢

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Diane L. Gruber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture