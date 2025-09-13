Allow me to point out that there were six black people on this commuter train and one white woman. Five black commuters watched the sixth black man stand up, stab the white woman three times and walk out. They did nothing to interfere with the stabbings, nor to help this victim as she was bleeding out. They merely and calmly walked out after the killer left. Beyond disgusting.
Need I say more?
Thank you for all your free posts. ☺️
Charlie died bc a lone jury/judge/executioner hated himself so intensely, he needed to give himself relevance. He makes feces appear lovely.
😢😢😢😢