AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
7dEdited

Having interacted with several closed-minded liberal white women over the years, I found them to be arrogantly obstinate and, when challenged or confronted with their ignorance, extremely vindictive and insulting. Don’t waste time arguing with a stubborn liberal. They’re hysterical, brainwashed zombies seeking acceptance from their likeminded peers.

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Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
7d

“low level terrorists”, with a small L, it is, Diane! …I was trying to come up with something around “Pod people”, say, “Stepford Democrats”.

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