Have you noticed? Using $250 Billion from billionaires, the Party of Perverts & Groomers is training their Useful Idiots to call Republican voters “Gang of Pedophiles = G.O.P.” These Idiots are mindless election deniers who are too irrational to understand that they are supporting destruction of their own freedoms. The rallies & riots use different names such as“Women’s March,” “No Kings” et al. Different names, same leadership, same goals, funded by the same billionaires, that is: Soros, Singham, CCP and others who want to destroy America and our freedoms. This is the latest example of the Democratic Party throwing blame on others for the evil they have created: a huge increase in sexual abuse of children.

I submit to you that it is NOT President Trump whom these election deniers are screaming at. He is NOT listening and they know it. He has a country and society to save. They are screeching at their neighbors, passersby, etc. who voted for Trump in order to terrorize them into silence. Granted, in many communities these jackasses are senior citizens who don’t appear to be physically threatening; however, these same election deniers do spend time on social media, targeting individuals who they believe voted for Trump, emailing & calling their employers, harassing them in-person at social events, trying to ostracize them and abusing them in whatever way they can think of. Their hatred knows no bounds. In the process of taking over the senior center, one of the leaders of the mob called a board member a “pedophile.”^

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LOW LEVEL TERRORISTS

Yours truly has struggled to create a term to describe these Useful Idiots, the ones who are not usually violent. We The People already have a name for the violent ones: Domestic Terrorists. But, what to call the screeching banshees who hate everyone they perceive as a Christian, a Conservative, a Republican and/or a Patriot who supports President Trump & his policies?

The (paid & unpaid) election deniers who regularly scream at passersby and block traffic? The Facebook mobsters who spew lies about Republican voters they never met? The mob of Liberal white women who, literally, invaded the local senior center, illegally taking it over? The delusional haters who support all manner of suicidal policies? Those who intimidate journalists who are reporting on their latest antics? The Liberals who promote violence either with money, the written word and/or the spoken word?

These haters are rarely violent themselves; therefore, I call them “low level terrorists.” They are the Useful Idiots who get their marching orders from Enemies of the People. The Enemies have so little respect for their Idiots that they refer to them as “pack mules.” SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW. Useful Idiots are overwhelmed with emotions (mostly hate) and are incapable of rational thought. These terrorists mindlessly do or say whatever their leaders tell them, ignoring the facts. One example: During Trump 47 their warlords, taking Orwell’s “1984” as a playbook, have trained their Useful Idiots to be pathological liars insisting that the “Women’s March” is not political despite the fact that it was created by election deniers who lost their minds when Donald beat Hillary. Their first public “march” took place in Washington DC on January 21, 2017, the day after Trump 45 was sworn in. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

“Low level terrorists” do sometimes turn violent, but it is rare. Normal Americans avoid them like the plague mainly because they fear being targeted. One never knows what they will do. Will they harass their employer or their children? Will they spew lies about them on social media like they did to a friend of mine?^ Will they prowl around the community, trying to generate hate against them? Normal Americans just walk away rather than engaging with these delusional, thin-skinned jackasses. The ability to reason has long since left them. THAT is how they became Useful Idiots.

Yours truly does not know if Low Level Terrorists exist in Red States. If they do, it is likely they rarely crawl out from under their rocks because they know they are not in charge. However, Low Level Terrorists living in Dirty Blue States, such as California, Oregon & Washington (AKA COW), believe they are in charge even when they reside in a Red or Purple County.^ That gives them more neighbors to hate, and hate they do!

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.