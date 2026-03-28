Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin can be seen mocking the Cuban people

Hundreds of tone-deaf lefties flew into Havana March 18th on a chartered plane paid for by the billionaire American, Neville Roy Singham, who lives in Shanghai and has very close ties to the Chinese Communist Party. His wife, Jodie Evans, co-founder of Code Pink, and Ilhan Omar’s daughter, Isra Hirsi, were among those who went to Cuba to mock the starving Cuban people. They met with Communist Party officials, staying in luxury hotels and traveling in air-conditioned buses, as the rest of the island grapples with a worsening economic crisis that’s starved it of electricity, food, water and medicine. Castro’s Communist Regime is collapsing.

Some of these arrogant jackasses reportedly stayed at the 5-star Gran Hotel Bristol Meliá Collection, where a room costs between $130 and $520 a night during their six-day stay.

The “Nuestra America Convoy” sent these wealthy Communists from North America and Europe to Cuba by air, sea, and land, under the guise of handing out 20 tons of humanitarian aid to protest the United States oil blockade on Cuba.

NYC’s COMMUNIST MAYOR SENT COMRADES

New York’s Communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani sent a delegation of Democratic Socialists of America comrades to Cuba. The convoy included Mamdani ally and influential streamer Hasan Piker, who recently went on a Beijing-sponsored propaganda trip. He was able to broadcast to his 1.6 million Instagram followers with a somehow spotless internet connection (unavailable to Cubans) and promised to film “content.”

The convoy also included groups identified by the US State Department as vectors of Chinese influence, like Neville Roy Singham’s People’s Forum and his wife’s Code Pink co-founder Medea Benjamin who is seen virtue-signaling in the above video.

LEFTISTS VISIT THE CUBAN “ZOO”

Cuban officials reported an island-wide blackout last week in the embattled communist nation of some 11 million people, after President Trump in January threatened tariffs on any nation selling it oil, effectively choking off its energy supply.

“While nearly the entire country is suffering from power outages lasting over 20 hours, the left is welcomed with air conditioning and wasteful electricity consumption,” slammed Mayra Dominguez, a Cuban living in exile in the US.

“More than 100 homes would not be without power today if the Castro regime didn’t spend on communist propaganda with the international left,” Dominguez said. “This is a gigantic mockery of the entire Cuban people. The left visits Cuba as if it were a party at a zoo and they go to admire the misery from a luxury hotel. It is outrageous,” she added.

The stunt was organized by Cuban politician Mariela Castro, Raul Castro’s daughter, through a Communist-funded nonprofit called Progressive International. Few details have been released about how the hundreds of boxes and suitcases of aid will be distributed once they arrive on the island, the local press noted.

The convoy has enraged Cuban exiles who are barred by the ruling communist party from ever returning home, and say the Castro government is to blame for the hardships people have faced for decades.

“After causing more than a million Cubans to leave in just five years and denying many the right to return to their own country, they are now open to a foreign humanitarian expedition,” Cuban artist Salomé García Bacallao, who lives in exile in Miami.

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