AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
30m

Where is the FARA prosecution? That’s the question nobody in Washington seems willing to answer while the same cast of activists hops on CCP-linked money, flies into Havana, and plays revolutionary cosplay from five-star hotels. This isn’t grassroots—it’s influence peddling dressed up as “solidarity.” When foreign-connected funding, coordinated messaging, and political theater collide, the law is supposed to kick in. Instead, we get silence, selective enforcement, and a blind eye from the people paid to protect national sovereignty. If this isn’t foreign influence, what is? And if it is, why isn’t anyone being charged?

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
37mEdited

Unusually, Karen Bass didn’t make the trip as she was considerably occupied with tending her own, local fires.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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