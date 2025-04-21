WSU instructor Patrick Mahoney is so proud of being a Communist that he wears the Soviet Union’s hammer & sickle pin on his suit jacket.

Patrick Mahoney, a political science instructor, Ph.D student and self-proclaimed Communist at Washington State University in Pullman, WA, was so proud of assaulting Jay Sani, an engineering student AND, what The Left calls “person of color,” that he bragged to police just minutes after the attack.

MAHONEY CAN’T SPEAK WITHOUT THE “F” WORD

When Pullman police caught up with Mahoney and Gerald Hoff, another WSU employee, the police bodycam video was timestamped in the early morning hours of March 1st, not long after these two attacked Sani. In the 25-minute bodycam, Mahoney’s vocabulary was so limited (he was not drunk), that most of his adjectives and adverbs were “f**k” and “f**king” and “f**ked.”

"I seen this guy f**king on campus before," Mahoney tells police in reference to Sani. "I know he's, like, a f**king right-wing dude." He continues "I, like, grabbed his hat, threw it, and said, like, 'Go get it.'" He claimed that Sani "wanted to fight" and "f**king got what was coming to him, right?" Hoff admits to police that "we did grab him and bring him to the ground."

Mahoney was laughing as he was talking to police. Check out the bodycam video here. The most hilarious remark he made was "I don't think I did f**king something illegal, right?" After the officer says that "it's unwanted touching," Mahoney says, "It's unwanted touching? I don't know what that is, right?"

The police arrested both of them on the spot. They were later charged with 4th Degree Assault, a misdemeanor.

YO, PATRICK, THIS IS NOT 1990

As I was listening to Patrick Mahoney lie repeatedly to multiple police officer, both on the street and in the police station, I wondered if he had ever heard of surveillance cameras.

The surveillance camera across the street from where the assault took place clearly shows that Mahoney’s attack of Sani was unprovoked. Sani was merely walking down the street when Mahoney grabbed his hat, pushed him to the ground (with the help of Hoff) and kicked & hit him repeatedly. In self-defense Sani threw the food he was carrying at Mahoney's face. Mahoney and Hoff are shown ganging up on him, grabbing his chest and slamming it on the concrete as Sani was falling. Mahoney then punched him several times on the back and Hoff kicked him several times. Sani had "multiple scrapes and bruises" resulting from the two-on-one beatdown.

According to Sani, Mahoney is a "notorious far-left activist who hates conservative values and is a regular at pro-Hamas protests in the city."

EMPLOYING COMMUNIST IS OK, ASSAULTING PERSON OF COLOR STUDENT IS NOT

Phil Weiler, WSU's vice president for marketing and communications, issued the following statement after Mahoney and Hoff were charged with assault:

“Washington State University (WSU) is aware of an off-campus incident that occurred in February involving a WSU staff member, graduate student, and undergraduate student. After an investigation by the Pullman, Washington, police department, the WSU staff member and graduate student were arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault. In accordance with WSU policies, the staff member’s employment was terminated (Hoff), and the graduate student (Mahoney) was relieved of all teaching responsibilities. [Note: Mahoney was not expelled from the Ph.D program and, apparently, remains a student at WSU.]



While WSU remains committed to the freedom of speech and expression for all members of our university community, it will not tolerate acts of violence or hate speech. The university continues to review all complaints with the utmost of seriousness.”

JAY SANI SPEAKS

“I was recently attacked here at WSU at the pullman (main) campus for wearing a trump hat, and made no eye contact to begin with. Now it wasn't on the campus directly, but very close as its a 30 second walk from where the attack took place, all the way to the chinook bus stop, which is on campus. Here is the statement, and daily log attached. It has now reached certain outlets, and I'm sharing because of how toxic the left has gotten. I would add bruise pics as well, but I know Facebook won't like it.

The Lawyer will not be stated for privacy reasons. You are more than welcome to DM me, but I will be very keen to answer any questions.

On the evening of February 28, 2025 at approximately 10:30 PM, Jay Sani was walking to a local restaurant when he was physically assaulted by Patrick Mahoney and subsequently physically attacked by Gerald Hoff. It is our understanding that both Patrick Mahoney and Gerald Hoff are both employed by WSU.

Jay Sani was wearing a red MAGA hat. Patrick Mahoney initiated the attack when he walked up to Jay Sani, ripped the hat off of Jay Sani’s head, tried crumpled it up into a ball, threw it into the street, and yelled at Jay Sani words to the effect of “go get it bitch”. A fight ensued which resulted in Jay Sani being thrown onto the concrete. This caused Jay Sani to bleed and suffer further injuries. One or more of them then proceeded to kick Jay Sani while he collapsed on the concrete.

Later that night, Pullman PD arrested both Patrick Mahoney and Gerald Hoff and took them to jail. They were both charged with 4th degree assault and later released. It should go without saying that this is completely unacceptable behavior from anyone employed by or affiliated with WSU.

Since Jay Sani continues to be a student at WSU, we are interested in learning what the administration plans to do to protect him from subsequent attacks from these two individuals.

This case is still under investigation, you are more then welcome to DM me, but I will only answer certain questions that are not sensitive. I have also attached the Police log of the report, and any updates that are not sensitive. will be updated via this thread.

To make it clear, I hate to say this, but I’m brown, but forget it. I'm an engineering student that wants to get the degree, and move on. So what if I like someone that you don't like. We have the 1st amendment, and its not okay that just because you don't like that person, I should be attacked for it. You had a chance in November to oust him, but you didn't.”