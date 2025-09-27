“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” President Trump’s announcement on Truth Social.

Share

The Antifa riots outside the ICE facility at 4310 S Macadam Ave, Portland, Oregon have been going on since early June. This is a street that I, who lived in West Linn and practiced law in downtown Portland for over a decade, drove on without any problems. THAT, of course, was long before Antifa took over the streets of Portland. I am so happy that the Trump Administration has started their “war on Antifa” in Portland, the birthplace of this domestic terrorist organization.

HOMELAND SECURITY STATEMENT