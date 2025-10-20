AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Brett Hyland
26m

Federal sanctuary is on its way! Thank you, Trump Administration!

Silent scorn
1h

Thank you for keeping us updated on the legal activities of our “leAdErS” in Portland and how the stench invades the suburbs. Almost thanks for gerrymandering info. I’m glad Lori is doing good in Washington DC but I miss her. Is the poster real or is that a parody? I don’t want to share until I’m sure. If it’s real, well lots to look forward to, yay 😳

