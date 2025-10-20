A panel of three judges at the US 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that the Trump administration can deploy Oregon National Guard troops to Portland to protect the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Portland’s South Waterfront district from domestic terrorists calling themselves Antifa.

Share

The troops are needed to help protect the building, where for five months, Antifa terrorists have been rioting outside, leading to daily clashes with federal agents guarding the building. The decision comes weeks after a hearing Thursday, October 9th, where the three-judge panel heard arguments from Oregon and US Department of Justice attorneys.

US Northern Command said that it’s aware of the 9th circuit ruling. “However, the Title 10 National Guard soldiers in Portland are not conducting any operational activities at this time,” US Northern command said in a statement. “When we have an operational update, we will make it on our website.”

The three judges hearing the motion were Judge Susan P. Graber, Judge Ryan D. Nelson and Judge Bridget S. Bade. Judge Graber was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1997. Judges Nelson and Bade were both appointed by Trump during his first term, in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Graber dissented from the decision.