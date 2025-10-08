The US Treasury reported last month that nearly $215 billion in tariff revenue has been collected this year, a result of President Trump’s focus on increasing tariff rates on imported goods from countries around the world. Just days ago, Trump said the first thing money will go to is tackling the nation’s $37 trillion debt.
TRUMP HELPING WOMEN, INFANTS, CHILDREN
Apparently, President Trump has changed his mind. The White House says it has found temporary funding to keep a major federal nutrition program for women and children operating during the partial government shutdown.
The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which serves about 6 million low-income mothers and young children, provides vouchers for nourishing food, breastfeeding assistance, and nutrition education.
The program, known as WIC, had been expected to run out of money within weeks. President Donald Trump will redirect funds from tariff revenue to keep WIC running for the time being, a senior White House official said.
MORE CRUELTY FROM DEMOCRAT LEADERS
“The Democrats are so cruel in their continual votes to shut down the government, they forced the WIC program for the most vulnerable women and children to run out this week,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X.
“Thankfully, President Trump and the White House have identified a creative solution to transfer resources from Section 232 tariff revenue to this critical program,” she said. “The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats’ political games.”
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Proof the democrats on the hill only want what’s best for the illegals so they can stay in power. It’s not about the American people.
https://www.speaker.gov/
It’s all there 👆🏾in black and white and starts on page 57.
They know how to manipulate their base but MAGA knows how to research for truth.
Haha, democrats just can’t outmaneuver Trump.
Democrats never saw it coming
So when a democrat says Trumps gonna starve little children, shove this up their A**. He has created 200 billion in tariffs which is what the government did in the early 1900s because they had so much money from tariffs. They didn’t have income tax and didn’t steal from Americans Like the democrats are doing now. But just wait…he’s gonna end federal income tax.
Trump's administration announced that it would use tariff revenue to support the WIC program, which provides food assistance to low-income mothers and young children, during a government shutdown. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that this move was necessary to prevent impoverished families from going hungry due to political disputes.
Axios New York Post
Trump's administration announced that it would use revenue from tariffs to support the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) program, which provides food assistance to low-income mothers and young children. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that this decision was made to prevent the program from running out of funds during a government shutdown.
Leavitt emphasized that the administration's action was a response to what they described as "cruel" shutdown votes by Democrats, which threatened the funding for WIC. She stated, "The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats' political games."
The WIC program is crucial for providing nutritional support, and the administration's plan aims to ensure that it continues to operate despite the funding challenges posed by the shutdown.
Democrats shut this government down. They don’t care if little kids starve. They only care for illegals so they can stay in power!