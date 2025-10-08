AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

Proof the democrats on the hill only want what’s best for the illegals so they can stay in power. It’s not about the American people.

It’s all there 👆🏾in black and white and starts on page 57.

They know how to manipulate their base but MAGA knows how to research for truth.

Haha, democrats just can’t outmaneuver Trump.

Democrats never saw it coming

So when a democrat says Trumps gonna starve little children, shove this up their A**. He has created 200 billion in tariffs which is what the government did in the early 1900s because they had so much money from tariffs. They didn’t have income tax and didn’t steal from Americans Like the democrats are doing now. But just wait…he’s gonna end federal income tax.

Democrats shut this government down. They don’t care if little kids starve. They only care for illegals so they can stay in power!

