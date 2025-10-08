The US Treasury reported last month that nearly $215 billion in tariff revenue has been collected this year, a result of President Trump’s focus on increasing tariff rates on imported goods from countries around the world. Just days ago, Trump said the first thing money will go to is tackling the nation’s $37 trillion debt.

TRUMP HELPING WOMEN, INFANTS, CHILDREN

Apparently, President Trump has changed his mind. The White House says it has found temporary funding to keep a major federal nutrition program for women and children operating during the partial government shutdown.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, which serves about 6 million low-income mothers and young children, provides vouchers for nourishing food, breastfeeding assistance, and nutrition education.

The program, known as WIC, had been expected to run out of money within weeks. President Donald Trump will redirect funds from tariff revenue to keep WIC running for the time being, a senior White House official said.

MORE CRUELTY FROM DEMOCRAT LEADERS

“The Democrats are so cruel in their continual votes to shut down the government, they forced the WIC program for the most vulnerable women and children to run out this week,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote in a post on X.

“Thankfully, President Trump and the White House have identified a creative solution to transfer resources from Section 232 tariff revenue to this critical program,” she said. “The Trump White House will not allow impoverished mothers and their babies to go hungry because of the Democrats’ political games.”