Nick Sortor, an independent journalist covering the Antifa riots at Portland’s ICE facility, was chased & beaten by an hysterical mob and thrown to the ground while the thugs broke his camera. He immediately walked over to Portland police officers who put HIM in handcuffs because Portland’s mayor does not want journalists filming the chaos. Freedom of the Press is dead in Portland. He spent the night in jail.

Portland police said 27-year-old Nicholas Sortor of Washington, DC, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct in connection with a fight on Thursday night. Nick was not fighting the thugs, he was merely running away from them.

Shortly after his release this morning he received a phone call from AG Pam Bondi who advised him that the US DOJ is opening up an investigation of this unjustified arrest of a journalist.

Share