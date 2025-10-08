CAPTION: Note the expensive shields with Antifa logo, helmets, masks, etc.

At an Oval Office meeting this afternoon President Trump mentioned Antifa’s abuse of journalists in Portland: Andy Ngo, Nick Sortor, Katie Daviscourt, all three of whom were present along with other journalists. His cabinet outlined how they will break the back of Antifa:

AG Bondi: “The Biden Administration allowed Antifa to terrorize with impunity, for years. Weak Democrats have turned a blind eye to their actions. Fighting crime is more than just getting the bad guy off the streets. Its breaking down the organization, brick by brick, just like we did with cartels, we are going to take the same approach with Antifa, destroy the entire organization from top to bottom. We’re going to take them apart. Thanks to the designation of Antifa as a domestic terrorist organization, which is exactly what they are, Americans will no longer tolerate their unhinged violence.”

DHS Secretary Noem: “Thank you Mr. President for focusing on Antifa and the terrorists that they are, make no mistake, these individuals do not just want to threaten our law enforcement officers, threaten our journalists and the citizens of the country, they want to kill them. Their agenda is to destroy the American people and our way of life. . . . . I met with Oregon’s governor and Portland’s mayor yesterday and they are absolutely covering up Antifa’s lawbreaking.”

FBI Director Patel: “We’re following the money. With the help of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, we will not rest until we find every single seed that is funding this terrorism.”

Antifa needs to be eradicated like the poisonous cockroaches that they are. I do hope the Trump Team makes this a top priority. Journalists on the ground in Portland have recently noticed that the thugs are worried and have started to quarrel amongst themselves. They are scared of being arrested, prosecuted & imprisoned by the Trump Administration.