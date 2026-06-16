The Blue Angels fly over the White House during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14th, 2026.

The FBI thwarted an explosive drone attack against Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn and have taken five suspects into custody, it was revealed today. They are still investigating and expect to arrest more. The multi-phase terror attack allegedly involved using explosive-laden drone aircraft to strike buildings in the vicinity of the event, sparking mass panic and driving the fleeing crowd toward a sniper team poised to pick them off.

The high-profile combat sports extravaganza coincided with President Trump’s 80th birthday, and was attended by around 4,300 people, including 1,200 active-duty service members.

A “second wave” of attackers then allegedly planned to storm the White House gate, officials said. The FBI learned of the plot on June 10th, just four days before the event, and executed a search warrant in Cincinnati, where the first arrest was made. Some of the suspects traveled to Fredericksburg, Virginia on June 12th or 13th to make preparations for the attack.

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AT LEAST 23 DOMESTIC TERRORISTS

Upon investigating a suspect’s iPhone, authorities found at least 23 users of encrypted chat app Signal involved in discussing parameters of what could have been a devastating terror attack in the heart of the nation’s capital. A suspect told investigators the goal of the attack was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” and politicians who received money from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), according to the outlet.

“Thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation, multiple individuals are now in custody and allegedly planned attacks were stopped cold,” FBI Director Kash Patel wrote.

HOW DID FBI STOP THIS SLAUGHTER?

On September 25, 2025, President Trump signed a directive called a National Presidential Security Memorandum known as NPSM-7 (titled ‘Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence’) which created the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) . SEE THE TEXT BELOW. I want my readers to read every paragraph. Had such a executive order been implemented before the 2020 Democrat-funded riots, 25-42 (depending upon which stats one believes) people would not have been murdered and those domestic terrorists would not have caused $2 Billion in insurance losses, not to mention the uninsured losses.

Because insurance numbers do not include uninsured property, under-insured small businesses, or local government costs (like police overtime and infrastructure repair), the total economic damage is estimated to be significantly higher. The majority of small businesses never opened up again. For example, in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area alone, local officials reported roughly $550 million in physical damage, affecting over 1,500 buildings.

RESULTS WERE ALMOST IMMEDIATE

A FBI operation (”Operation Midnight Sun”) disrupted a major New Year’s Eve bombing plot in Southern California by a far-left extremist cell. On Friday, December 12, 2025, the FBI’s Los Angeles SWAT team and Hostage Rescue Team intercepted and arrested four individuals in the Mojave Desert as they were actively unpacking bomb-making materials and preparing to assemble improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

The terrorists arrested were identified as members of a splinter faction of the Turtle Island Liberation Front (TILF), described by federal prosecutors as a radical, far-left, anti-capitalist, and anti-government group. The suspects had drafted a detailed operational plan to simultaneously detonate complex pipe bombs hidden in backpacks at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The planned attacks primarily targeted logistics centers belonging to two major US companies (symbolizing capitalist influence), as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and vehicles. Federal law enforcement utilized an aerial surveillance plane to track the suspects to a remote desert location in San Bernardino County. Agents moved in and arrested them before a functional explosive device could be completed.

President’s Deputy Chief of Staff, Stephen Miller, credited the administration’s national security directive for success in stopping these domestic terrorists before anyone was hurt:

“Following the issuance of NSPM-7 vast government resources have been unleashed to find and dismantle the violent fifth column of domestic terrorists clandestinely operating inside the United States.”^

“Countering Domestic Terrorism & Organized Political Violence”

By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby direct the following:

Section 1. Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence. Heinous assassinations and other acts of political violence in the United States have dramatically increased in recent years. Even in the aftermath of the horrifying assassination of Charlie Kirk, some individuals who adhered to the alleged shooter’s ideology embraced and cheered this evil murder while actively encouraging more political violence. This was preceded by the 2024 assassination of a senior healthcare executive and the 2022 assassination attempt against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Two separate assassination attempts against my own life in less than 3 months took place during the 2024 Presidential election cycle. Riots in Los Angeles and Portland reflect a more than 1,000 percent increase in attacks on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers since January 21, 2025, compared to the same period last year. Just yesterday, a shooting targeting an ICE facility in Dallas resulted in multiple casualties. Separate anti-police and “criminal justice” riots have left many people dead and injured and inflicted over $2 billion in property damage nationwide.

This political violence is not a series of isolated incidents and does not emerge organically. Instead, it is a culmination of sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence designed to silence opposing speech, limit political activity, change or direct policy outcomes, and prevent the functioning of a democratic society. A new law enforcement strategy that investigates all participants in these criminal and terroristic conspiracies — including the organized structures, networks, entities, organizations, funding sources, and predicate actions behind them — is required.

These campaigns often begin by isolating and dehumanizing specific targets to justify murder or other violent action against them. They do so through a variety of fora, including anonymous chat forums, in-person meetings, social media, and even educational institutions. These campaigns then escalate to organized doxing, where the private or identifying information of their targets (such as home addresses, phone numbers, or other personal information) is exposed to the public with the explicit intent of encouraging others to harass, intimidate, or violently assault them. As in the case of several ICE agents in Los Angeles being doxed, the goal of these campaigns can be to obstruct the operations of the Federal Government as well as aid and abet criminal activity the Federal Government is lawfully pursuing. These campaigns are coordinated and perpetrated by actors who have developed a comprehensive strategy to achieve specific policy goals through radicalization and violent intimidation.

There are common recurrent motivations and indicia uniting this pattern of violent and terroristic activities under the umbrella of self-described “anti-fascism.” These movements portray foundational American principles (e.g., support for law enforcement and border control) as “fascist” to justify and encourage acts of violent revolution. This “anti-fascist” lie has become the organizing rallying cry used by domestic terrorists to wage a violent assault against democratic institutions, constitutional rights, and fundamental American liberties. Common threads animating this violent conduct include anti-Americanism, anti-capitalism, and anti-Christianity; support for the overthrow of the United States Government; extremism on migration, race, and gender; and hostility towards those who hold traditional American views on family, religion, and morality. As described in the Order of September 22, 2025 (Designating Antifa as a Domestic Terrorist Organization), the groups and entities that perpetuate this extremism have created a movement that embraces and elevates violence to achieve policy outcomes, including justifying additional assassinations. For example, Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin engraved the bullets used in the murder with so-called “anti-fascist” rhetoric.

The United States requires a national strategy to investigate and disrupt networks, entities, and organizations that foment political violence so that law enforcement can intervene in criminal conspiracies before they result in violent political acts. Through this comprehensive strategy, law enforcement will disband and uproot networks, entities, and organizations that promote organized violence, violent intimidation, conspiracies against rights, and other efforts to disrupt the functioning of a democratic society.

Sec. 2. Investigating Domestic Terrorist Organizations. (a) The National Joint Terrorism Task Force and its local offices (collectively, “JTTFs”) shall coordinate and supervise a comprehensive national strategy to investigate, prosecute, and disrupt entities and individuals engaged in acts of political violence and intimidation designed to suppress lawful political activity or obstruct the rule of law. This strategy shall include the investigatory and prosecutorial measures set forth in this section.

(b) The JTTFs shall investigate potential Federal crimes relating to acts of recruiting or radicalizing persons for the purpose of:

(i) political violence, terrorism, or conspiracy against rights; or

(ii) the violent deprivation of any citizen’s rights.

(c) The JTTFs shall also investigate:

(i) institutional and individual funders, and officers and employees of organizations, that are responsible for, sponsor, or otherwise aid and abet the principal actors engaging in the criminal conduct described in subsections (a) and (b) of this section; and

(ii) non-governmental organizations and American citizens residing abroad or with close ties to foreign governments, agents, citizens, foundations, or influence networks engaged in violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (22 U.S.C. 611 et seq.) or money laundering by funding, creating, or supporting entities that engage in activities that support or encourage domestic terrorism.

(d) The JTTFs shall consult and coordinate with executive departments and agencies (agencies) as needed to determine whether such agencies can apply existing authorities or exercise their own authorities, as appropriate, to support the JTTFs’ investigations and relevant prosecutions of political violence.

(e) The JTTFs may, to the extent permitted by law, request operational assistance from and coordinate with law enforcement partners when investigating domestic terrorism.

(f) The National Joint Terrorism Task Force shall provide regular progress updates to the President through the Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor.

(g) The Attorney General shall direct the Department of Justice to prosecute all Federal crimes, to the maximum extent permissible by law, related to the investigations described in subsections (a) through (c) of this section.

(h) The Attorney General shall issue specific guidance that ensures domestic terrorism priorities include politically motivated terrorist acts such as organized doxing campaigns, swatting, rioting, looting, trespass, assault, destruction of property, threats of violence, and civil disorder. This guidance shall also include an identification of any behaviors, fact patterns, recurrent motivations, or other indicia common to organizations and entities that coordinate these acts in order to direct efforts to identify and prevent potential violent activity.

(i) The Secretary of the Treasury (Secretary), in coordination with the Attorney General, shall make available all resources, to the maximum extent permitted by law, to identify and disrupt financial networks that fund domestic terrorism and political violence. The Secretary, acting through the Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Office of the Department of the Treasury, shall deploy investigative tools, examine financial flows, and coordinate with partner agencies to trace illicit funding streams. The Secretary shall provide guidance for financial institutions to file Suspicious Activity Reports and investigate indicia of illicit funding streams to ensure such activity is rooted out at the source and referred for law enforcement action, as appropriate.

(j) The Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service (Commissioner) shall take action to ensure that no tax-exempt entities are directly or indirectly financing political violence or domestic terrorism. In addition, where applicable, the Commissioner shall ensure that the Internal Revenue Service refers such organizations, and the employees and officers of such organizations, to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution.

(k) All Federal law enforcement agencies with investigative authority shall question and interrogate, within all lawful authorities, individuals engaged in political violence or lawlessness regarding the entity or individual organizing such actions and any related financial sponsorship of those actions prior to adjudication or initiation of a plea agreement. Investigations should prioritize crimes such as the following: assaulting Federal officers or employees or otherwise engaging in conduct proscribed by 18 U.S.C. 111; conspiracy against rights under 18 U.S.C. 241; conspiracy to commit offense under 18 U.S.C. 371; solicitation to commit a crime of violence under 18 U.S.C. 373; money laundering under 18 U.S.C. 1956; funding of terrorist acts or otherwise facilitating terrorism under 18 U.S.C. 2339, 2339A, 2339B, 2339C, and 2339D; arson offenses under 18 U.S.C. 844; violations of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (18 U.S.C. 1961 et seq.); and major fraud against the United States under 18 U.S.C. 1031.

(l) All Federal law enforcement agencies with investigative authority shall adopt strategies similar to those used to address violent crime and organized crime to disrupt and dismantle entire networks of criminal activity.

Sec. 3. Department of Justice Designation. In the course of and as a result of the investigations directed by section 2 of this memorandum, the Attorney General may recommend that any group or entity whose members are engaged in activities meeting the definition of “domestic terrorism” in 18 U.S.C. 2331(5) merits designation as a “domestic terrorist organization.” The Attorney General shall submit a list of any such groups or entities to the President through the Assistant to the President and Homeland Security Advisor.

Sec. 4. Domestic Terrorism as a National Priority Area. The Attorney General and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall designate domestic terrorism a national priority area and develop appropriate grant programs to allocate funding for law enforcement partners to detect, prevent, and protect against threats arising from this area.

Sec. 5. General Provisions. (a) Nothing in this memorandum shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget relating to budgetary, administrative, or legislative proposals.

(b) This memorandum shall be implemented consistent with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This memorandum is not intended to, and does not, create any right or benefit, substantive or procedural, enforceable at law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies, or entities, its officers, employees, or agents, or any other person.

(d) The Secretary of Homeland Security is authorized and directed to publish this memorandum in the Federal Register.

DONALD J. TRUMP

NINE MORE TERRORIST ATTACKS STOPPED

In less than a year, the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) has made, by my count, nine major take downs of terrorism plots before they could be implemented. Surely there were many more which did not make the headlines. While domestic terrorism has taken center stage in policy directives, the JTTF continues to execute cross-jurisdictional arrests targeting both international terrorism cells and domestic extremism plots:

Multi-State ISIS Support Plot: JTTF field offices in Kansas City, San Diego, and Sacramento coordinated the simultaneous arrests of three US citizens. The individuals were charged with conspiring to provide material support to ISIS, utilizing Discord and cryptocurrency schemes to fund drone and rocket-propelled grenade purchases intended to target US service members.

Georgia Mass Casualty Plot: A JTTF-led investigation resulted in the sentencing of a foreign national to 15 years in prison for soliciting hate crimes and planning a mass casualty attack targeting infrastructure in New York City.

Transnational Gang Terrorism: JTTFs, working alongside Homeland Security task forces, executed the extradition and formal terrorism charging of high-ranking leadership from the Tren de Aragua criminal syndicate, utilizing anti-terrorism statutes against organized cartel activity.

Sentencing of Haji Najibullah: The New York JTTF successfully concluded the prosecution of former Taliban commander Haji Najibullah, who was sentenced to 42 years in federal prison for the 2008 hostage-taking of an American journalist and attacks resulting in the deaths of US military personnel.

LAX JTTF Stolen Aircraft Interception: In January 2026, the LAX Joint Terrorism Task Force coordinated a multi-state operation leading to the arrest of a suspect in Pomona, California. The individual was charged with illegally operating an unregistered aircraft stolen from Auburn Municipal Airport in Washington State. Due to the unauthorized cross-border flight profile and potential threat to municipal infrastructure, the JTTF took jurisdiction alongside local departments across Washington and California.

Ohio School Bomb Threat Arrest: The JTTF successfully tracked and arrested an Oregon man charged with executing a series of coordinated bomb threats that terrorized multiple schools across Ohio. The case fell under the JTTF’s expanded mandate to investigate high-impact, cyber-enabled intimidation campaigns and local terror threats.

Sacramento Airport Explosives Arrest: In early June 2026, JTTF personnel in Sacramento intercepted and charged an individual attempting to transport active explosive materials directly into the Sacramento International Airport.

Passaic County ISIS Material Support: In June 2026, a New Jersey man was arrested and charged following a JTTF counterterrorism investigation for attempting to provide material support and resources to ISIS.

Iranian-Backed Operations in Iraq: In mid-May 2026, federal prosecutors unsealed charges against an Iraqi national arrested by the JTTF. The individual is charged with providing material support to Iranian-backed terrorist organizations and actively directing militant attacks that targeted U.S. citizens and military assets abroad.

Dual Iranian-Iraqi National Indictment: A separate May 2026 grand jury indictment, built on JTTF intelligence, charged a dual Iranian-Iraqi citizen with multiple counts of facilitating financial and material support lines to designated foreign terrorist organizations.

REVIEWING CRIMES BIDEN REGIME IGNORED

The JTTF is actively executing the Five-Year Retrospective Review mandated by the Justice Department. Under this operational order, task forces are re-opening files from 2021 through 2025 regarding:

Unlawful picketing, doxing, or intimidation targeting federal judges and Supreme Court Justices. Past riots and organized assaults on Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE personnel. The financial footprints of non-profit organizations and private donors suspected of backing individuals arrested during those past riots and terrorist events.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Historically, the term “fifth column” refers to a group of secret sympathizers or saboteurs working from within a country to undermine it from the inside.