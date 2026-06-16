AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4m

The permanent political class spent years minimizing left-wing violence, laundering riots as protest, excusing doxing as activism, and pretending anti-capitalist, anti-American, anti-Christian radicalization was just youthful dissent. Then the plots got more sophisticated. Drones. Encrypted chats. Multi-state movement. Snipers. Target lists. This is not protest culture. This is terror architecture. The Deep State-media complex will soften the language because the ideology does not fit its preferred script. Too bad. The FBI, DOJ, Treasury, IRS, and JTTF should follow every organizer, funder, nonprofit, donor, chat room, and foreign link. Public safety requires dismantling the machine, not managing optics.

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Everyone
13m

Outstanding. Terrorist plots never mentioned in media. Scary. But good to see our DOJ on top of it.

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