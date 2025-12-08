“MyPillow” founder & CEO Mike Lindell, a Minnesota success story & household name, has officially filed paperwork to begin the process of challenging the disgraced incumbent, Governor Tim Walz.

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THURSDAY

The “Mike Lindell for Governor” committee was registered with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board last Wednesday. This, however, doesn’t guarantee that Lindell will be running. “I am going to announce either way on December 11th,” Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune, adding that he “isn’t 100 percent yet.”

Lindell’s decision came shortly after the public became aware of the massive welfare fraud committed, mostly, by Somalis with the assistance of Walz.

Lindell would be entering a crowded Republican field, but he apparently has some polling data that favors him in hypothetical matchups. He is not only a political ally of President Trump, he is a friend & confidant who often visits Mar A Lago and Bedminster to discuss strategy with Trump. The Republican primary field includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, and attorney Chris Madel.