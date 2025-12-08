BREAKING: Mike Lindell Likely To Challenge Tim Walz For Minnesota's Governorship
Lindell's Candidacy Will Make The Race A Nationwide Event
“MyPillow” founder & CEO Mike Lindell, a Minnesota success story & household name, has officially filed paperwork to begin the process of challenging the disgraced incumbent, Governor Tim Walz.
ANNOUNCEMENT ON THURSDAY
The “Mike Lindell for Governor” committee was registered with the Minnesota Campaign Finance Board last Wednesday. This, however, doesn’t guarantee that Lindell will be running. “I am going to announce either way on December 11th,” Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune, adding that he “isn’t 100 percent yet.”
Lindell’s decision came shortly after the public became aware of the massive welfare fraud committed, mostly, by Somalis with the assistance of Walz.
Lindell would be entering a crowded Republican field, but he apparently has some polling data that favors him in hypothetical matchups. He is not only a political ally of President Trump, he is a friend & confidant who often visits Mar A Lago and Bedminster to discuss strategy with Trump. The Republican primary field includes Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, 2022 nominee Scott Jensen, Minnesota State Rep. Kristin Robbins, businessman Kendall Qualls, and attorney Chris Madel.
Sorry to dash anyone's hopes, but neither Mike Lindell nor any other Republican is going to be Minnesota's governor. Lindell has a genuinely doofy persona that comes through every time he speaks. In a world where insurance companies are apparently profiting with nonstop ads featuring emus and geckos, Lindell can function as the spokesman selling his company's pillows, but he's about as electable as Gomer Pyle.
Lindell aside: people seem to have no concept of how radical the residents of the Twin Cities are. They are genuinely, suicidally insane with Wokeness; you have to engage with them directly to get a sense of this. They are completely emotionally possessed of the Democrats' social-justice hoaxes, to the point where they are devoid of all reason. The idea that they would vote for any Republican or indeed anyone running on any sane, rational platform is beyond laughable.
You cannot win a Minnesota statewide election without the votes of Twin Cities fruitcakes, so there is no point pursuing such races. We have a 50/50 split in the legislature, which we could reliably control by focusing our puny resources on consistently winning legislative swing districts. I've spent years here laying this all out, but nobody will listen. Like Don Quixote, our MNGOP chases its impossible dream election after election. We predictably lost all the statewide races in 2022, and due to our neglect of legislative races we ended up with a Democrat trifecta, with which they did incalculable damage. That's when I finally gave up; I realized that not only can't we fix the Democrats here, but the Republicans are also hopelessly clueless.