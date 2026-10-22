Doctors have amputated both of Australian federal lawmaker Helen Haines‘ legs as she remains in critical condition after being repeatedly hit by a car in an act of political violence. The 65-year-old independent politician is receiving treatment in a Melbourne hospital where she was flown by helicopter. A driver accused of intentionally causing serious injury to Ms. Haines by hitting her with his car appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Meanwhile, Haines remained in critical condition after an escalation in political violence that has shocked the nation.

No further details have been officially supplied about the injuries she sustained when she was repeatedly struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV outside her office in the city of Wangaratta, in Victoria state, on Monday. Haines worked in nursing, midwifery and academia before being elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, where ⁠she was re-elected in both 2022 and 2025.

Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old man from nearby Tarrawingee, was radicalized on the fringes of the Palestine movement in Australia. He supported the Houthis and expressed support for Hamas. He was charged Tuesday with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official. Doesn’t Australia have anti-terrorism statutes?

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