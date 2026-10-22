Doctors have amputated both of Australian federal lawmaker Helen Haines‘ legs as she remains in critical condition after being repeatedly hit by a car in an act of political violence. The 65-year-old independent politician is receiving treatment in a Melbourne hospital where she was flown by helicopter. A driver accused of intentionally causing serious injury to Ms. Haines by hitting her with his car appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Meanwhile, Haines remained in critical condition after an escalation in political violence that has shocked the nation.
No further details have been officially supplied about the injuries she sustained when she was repeatedly struck by a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV outside her office in the city of Wangaratta, in Victoria state, on Monday. Haines worked in nursing, midwifery and academia before being elected to parliament in 2019 for the rural seat of Indi, where she was re-elected in both 2022 and 2025.
Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old man from nearby Tarrawingee, was radicalized on the fringes of the Palestine movement in Australia. He supported the Houthis and expressed support for Hamas. He was charged Tuesday with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official. Doesn’t Australia have anti-terrorism statutes?
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I dunno, that actually sounds like attempted murder and not just battery. I dont know enough about Australia's legal system so I hope they lock this creep up for a very long time and then deport him to Arctic ocean.
Another attempted murder by a radicalized idiot using a vehicle as a weapon. At what point do leftist governments recognize Islam is not a religion but a brutal political ideology hellbent on eliminating anyone who fails to comply with its oppressive doctrine?
Voting for Muslim candidates allows the camel’s nose under Western Civilization’s tent. The result can be seen in riots and mayhem in the UK, France, Germany and other Western European nations where Sharia law has taken hold and honor killing is becoming more frequent.
Feckless European leaders blindly following UN and WEF open border and climate change policies invited millions of uncivilized, low IQ, Third World Muslim oafs and families to invade their countries and live off “white” government benefits — which Muslim men believe is their right.
Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden built the Muslim populations of Minnesota, Michigan and other states with Muslim communities rife with billions in government benefit fraud, committed primarily by unassimilated Arab and Somali Muslim groups practicing Sharia law, the antithesis of our national Bill of Rights.
Thank you President Trump for closing our borders and saving America.