AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Maureen Mehlman's avatar
Maureen Mehlman
4d

I dunno, that actually sounds like attempted murder and not just battery. I dont know enough about Australia's legal system so I hope they lock this creep up for a very long time and then deport him to Arctic ocean.

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4 replies by Diane L. Gruber and others
John Vezmar's avatar
John Vezmar
4dEdited

Another attempted murder by a radicalized idiot using a vehicle as a weapon. At what point do leftist governments recognize Islam is not a religion but a brutal political ideology hellbent on eliminating anyone who fails to comply with its oppressive doctrine?

Voting for Muslim candidates allows the camel’s nose under Western Civilization’s tent. The result can be seen in riots and mayhem in the UK, France, Germany and other Western European nations where Sharia law has taken hold and honor killing is becoming more frequent.

Feckless European leaders blindly following UN and WEF open border and climate change policies invited millions of uncivilized, low IQ, Third World Muslim oafs and families to invade their countries and live off “white” government benefits — which Muslim men believe is their right.

Barack Hussein Obama and Joe Biden built the Muslim populations of Minnesota, Michigan and other states with Muslim communities rife with billions in government benefit fraud, committed primarily by unassimilated Arab and Somali Muslim groups practicing Sharia law, the antithesis of our national Bill of Rights.

Thank you President Trump for closing our borders and saving America.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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