A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security reported that the shooting followed a “vehicle ramming incident.” A woman attempted to ram her vehicle into officers, who then opened fire. The shooting took place during what has been described as a major immigration crackdown and one of the largest enforcement operations in the region. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed the incident. Law enforcement agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, have swarmed the scene, and the public has been advised to avoid the area.

“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” the DHS statement reads. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”

“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” says Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”

Ramming ICE vehicles is one of the ways domestic terrorists try to injury or kill ICE officers. Information is limited at this point.