BREAKING: ICE Officer Shoots & Kills Domestic Terrorist In Minneapolis
A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security reported that the shooting followed a “vehicle ramming incident.” A woman attempted to ram her vehicle into officers, who then opened fire. The shooting took place during what has been described as a major immigration crackdown and one of the largest enforcement operations in the region. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz confirmed the incident. Law enforcement agencies, including the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, have swarmed the scene, and the public has been advised to avoid the area.
“One of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them—an act of domestic terrorism,” the DHS statement reads. “An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots.He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers.”
“This is the direct consequence of constant attacks and demonization of our officers by sanctuary politicians who fuel and encourage rampant assaults on our law enforcement who are facing 1,300% increase in assaults against them and an 8,000% increase in death threats,” says Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This is an evolving situation, and we will give the public more information as soon as it becomes available.”
Ramming ICE vehicles is one of the ways domestic terrorists try to injury or kill ICE officers. Information is limited at this point.
AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It's about time. FAFO! When these dingbat lefties decide they can do whatever they wish without consequence it get dangerous for law enforcement. One or two responses with (appropriate) deadly force can quiet things down. When the "peaceful" protesters believe they may be in danger, they get a lot more careful in what they do. Bravo ICE!
Strip away the spin and this is the ugly reality: a car used as a weapon is not protest—it’s attempted murder. When someone tries to ram law enforcement, the outcome is predictable and tragic. The real story isn’t just the shooting; it’s how years of political demonization have conditioned radicals to view ICE officers as fair game. Vehicles have become the weapon of choice for modern domestic terrorists because they’re accessible and lethal. Officers don’t get the luxury of hindsight in a split second. If politicians keep excusing or inflaming this violence, more bloodshed—on all sides—is inevitable. This didn’t happen in a vacuum.