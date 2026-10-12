AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Silent scorn's avatar
Silent scorn
Oct 13

This is great progress and amazing that the move was signed by a DC judge. I wonder where she was? She couldn’t have been there or she’d have made (another) spectacle of herself.

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
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