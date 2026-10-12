This morning, federal agents searched the Washington DC home of Democrat Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, removing numerous boxes of evidence. They did not search her Minnesota home.

The nature and scope of the investigation were unclear, though Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin last month cited an “ongoing investigation” that he suggested was examining potential fraud on her family’s immigration paperwork. “Something’s going to happen,” he said. It has long been known that Omar married her brother so that he could immigrate to the United States, although it is unclear if this is part of the investigation. Her brother currently resides in England.

A DHS spokesperson referred questions to the Justice Department, which said in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations agents had executed a judicially authorized search warrant in the Washington, DC area related to an ongoing federal criminal investigation. The street around Somali-born Omar’s home was blocked off this morning as HSI agents carried out the search, with some removing boxes from “seized property evidence.”

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Congresswoman Omar is closely tied to the massive welfare fraud that has taken place in Minnesota the last decade or so: