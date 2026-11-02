Daniel J. Sullivan, Jr. was recruited to confuse those who want to vote for Senator Dan S. Sullivan’s re-election. This scam is tied to Washington Congresswoman Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

The son of an Alaska Senate candidate accused of trying to draw votes away from Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan works for Democrat Representative Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington’s third congressional district. Perez previously served alongside Mary Peltola in leadership of the Blue Dog Coalition as co-chairs during the 118th Congress. Rumor has it that “Decoy Dan” has left Alaska for parts unknown.

Share

Noah Casey Sullivan, the son of retired Petersburg, Alaska teacher Dan J. Sullivan, Jr., currently serves as a field representative for Gluesenkamp-Perez. Congressional salary records list Noah Sullivan working in that position during 2025 and 2026. Gluesenkamp Perez and Peltola served together as Blue Dog Coalition

The employment connection comes amid knowledge that Democrat operatives helped put a second Sullivan on Alaska’s ballot to confuse voters and benefit Democrat challenger Peltola, and paying him $90,000 to do so.

Dan J. Sullivan, Jr. entered the race as a Republican in May, challenging the incumbent, Dan S. Sullivan. At that time Republicans questioned his party affiliation, previous contributions to Democrats, and campaign materials they alleged resembled the senator’s branding. Donation records cited in a National Republican Senatorial Committee letter revealed that “Decoy Dan” contributed $650 to Democrat candidates between 2010 and 2025.

The challenger also received assistance launching his campaign from political consultant Amber Lee, who has supported Peltola and worked with other Democrat candidates. The Petersburg Pilot reported that Lee helped prepare his announcement and website. Senator Sullivan has accused the challenger of deliberately exploiting their shared name.

“His whole purpose of running is to confuse Alaskans, to make them think – Alaskan voters – that somehow he’s me, so they could rig the vote in favor of Mary Peltola,” he said in an interview with CNN. “This is just corruption. They’re trying to cheat. I mean, there’s no plausible explanation.”

“Decoy Dan” defended his candidacy, telling the Anchorage Daily News: “I have done nothing that should prevent me from running in this race. I filed correctly. I paid my fees. I’m not quite sure what the stink is, but I guess I’ll find out.”

STATE & FEDERAL INVESTIGATIONS

Alaska election officials initially removed “Decoy Dan” from the ballot after determining that his candidacy was not filed in good faith. The Alaska Supreme Court upheld his eligibility in June, ruling that officials could not impose additional qualifications beyond those established by the US Constitution.

The dispute escalated last week after a New York Times investigation reported that Peltola’s campaign aides and Democrat operatives participated in efforts to recruit a candidate sharing the incumbent’s name. NBC News reported that federal investigators issued at least three dozen new subpoenas and document preservation requests, including to the Peltola and Dan J. Sullivan, Jr. campaigns. Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy also ordered a state investigation.

Roughly 58,000 Alaskans had already voted when the recruitment report emerged. Peltola initially dismissed the reporting as “just another distraction” intended to “sell newspapers.” Dan J. Sullivan, Jr. also denied running at Democrats’ direction or having contact with her campaign.

Separately, the Justice Department filed a civil lawsuit on October 22nd seeking to delay certification if the incumbent loses, and votes cast for the other Sullivan could have changed the outcome, pending an investigation into whether voters were confused. Peltola’s campaign and the Democrat Senatorial Campaign Committee sought dismissal, arguing that the National Voter Registration Act governs voter registration rather than candidate listings or ballot design.

Federal prosecutors confirmed Friday that a criminal investigation is underway. US Attorney Michael Heyman said the investigation had been underway for several months and that this week’s revelations prompted a “significant surge of law enforcement assets to Alaska.” He encouraged anyone with relevant information to contact investigators.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.