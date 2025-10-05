Today, a federal judge in Oregon temporarily blocked the deployment of 200 National Guard troops to Portland. US District Judge Karin J. Immergut issued a temporary restraining order after Oregon and Portland sued. The order expires on October 18th but could be extended.

The city and state of Oregon sued on September 28th to prevent the use of military troops in Portland because they have long partnered with Antifa, and they asked a federal court to stop the deployment of troops to the city.

On Friday the US Northern Command announced that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had activated the 200 troops. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that Trump directed Hegseth to call the Oregon National Guard into federal service for 60 days to protect Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and other government personnel in the city because they are under constant threats of injury and death from Antifa terrorists. Earlier today Border Czar Tom Homan said even the office workers at Portland’s ICE building are being followed home, doxxed and threatened.