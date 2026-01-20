After invading the church, stopping services, Don Lemon harasses the minister, claiming he should join the rioters against ICE.

Harmeet Dhillon, the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice, has announced that they plan to charge disgraced former CNN anchor Don Lemon under the Ku Klux Klan Act, a Reconstruction-era law enacted to combat Democrat terrorist activities by groups like their KKK.

The impending charges stem from Lemon’s involvement when a group of anti-ICE terrorists stormed a church in Minneapolis, disrupting a religious service and intimidating worshippers, on Sunday.

The Ku Klux Klan Act, formally known as the Enforcement Act of 1871, prohibits conspiracies to threaten, injure, or intimidate individuals to prevent them from exercising their constitutional rights, including the free exercise of religion. According to reports, Lemon not only accompanied the protesters but had prior knowledge of their plans to target the church, which was hosting a service at the time. Some have even said he was the one who incited the protesters to target the church.

Before the incident, Lemon is seen in his team’s own footage discussing the “secret operation” with activists, confirming they had the church’s address, and even instructing his staff not to reveal the location. View that video clip here. And here, Lemon is interviewing some terrorists before the raid on Cities Church in Minneapolis.

This little boy was terrorized by the screaming mob who invaded his church.

“We’re not going to give any of the information away,” Lemon says in one clip. The former CNN anchor admitted being involved in the raid on the church: “We don’t know what’s happening. We kind of do, but we don’t know how it’s going to play out, right?” Upon arrival, he directs the camera, “We are here. I think maybe if you just have it on the church.”

DOJ officials are arguing that Lemon’s actions went beyond reporting and amounted to active participation in violating the congregants’ civil rights. On Monday, Dhillon appeared on The Benny Show to explain the legal implications.

“The Klan Act is one of the most important federal civil rights statutes,” Dhillon said. “It makes it illegal to terrorize and violate the civil rights of citizens. Whenever people conspire to do this, the Klan Act can be used.” She emphasized that the full force of the federal government would be brought to bear on such disruptions.

“Everyone in the protest community needs to know that the fullest force of the federal government is going to come down and prevent this from happening and put people away for a long time,” Dhillon warned. Dhillon also posted the interview and wrote, “To those asking where the arrests are: MN state prosecutors could have made arrests yesterday. The DOJ must first go before a federal judge to obtain an arrest warrant.”

She added, “Make no mistake: AG Pam Bondi & The Justice Dept will pursue federal charges in this case.”