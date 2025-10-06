Senator Chuck Grassley and former occupant of White House, Joe Biden.

Several weeks ago (SEE LINK BELOW) We The People learned that the Biden FBI was illegally spying on 92 Christian, Conservative and other organizations they deemed to be enemies, as well as individuals. Now, we learn that they were also illegally tracking the private communications of eight GOP senators and one GOP representative.

Today, Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) released a document showing that the FBI conducted surveillance on eight Republican senators and one GOP Congressman as part of an investigation codenamed Arctic Frost. “This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into ‘election conspiracy.’ Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith’s elector case against Trump.”

Jack Smith tracked private communications and calls of GOP lawmakers during the J6 probe, the FBI says. A document revealed that Smith and his “Arctic Frost“ team was tracking the phone calls of GOP Senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, as well as GOP Representative Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania.

The document, recently discovered by FBI Director Kash Patel is titled “CAST Assistance” and dated Sept. 27, 2023. “CAST” refers to the FBI’s cellular analysis survey team. The document, which has the names of FBI agents involved redacted, marks the case ID as “ARCTIC FROST—Election Law Matters—SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER—CAST.”

Smith and his team tracking the Republicans were able to see which phone numbers they called, the location the phone call originated and the location where it was received. A source said the calls were likely in reference to the vote to certify the 2020 election. An official said the records were collected in 2023 by Smith and his team after subpoenaing major telephone providers.

“Arctic Frost” was opened inside the bureau April 13, 2022. Smith was appointed as special counsel to take over the probe in November 2022.

“It is a disgrace that I have to stand on Capitol Hill and reveal this — that the FBI was once weaponized to track the private communications of U.S. lawmakers for political purposes,” FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Fox News Digital. “That era is over.” Bongino added: “Under our leadership, the FBI will never again be used as a political weapon against the American people.”

Smith, after months of investigating, charged President Donald Trump in the US District Court for Washington, DC, in his 2020 election case, but after Trump was elected president, Smith sought to dismiss the case. Judge Tanya Chutkan granted that request. Smith’s case against former President Trump cost taxpayers more than $50 million.