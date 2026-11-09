AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Ben kingren's avatar
Ben kingren
3h

No Muslims can pass this! Talib, Omar, none of them! Remove them from Congress and America 🇺🇸

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Deborah Tilden's avatar
Deborah Tilden
4h

And, we think Democrats will follow the rules on Congress? They need to go deeper into his funding from international terrorist organizations. Illegal immigrant/non-citizen voters who "elected" him.

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