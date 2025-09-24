A sniper shot at least three people at an ICE facility in Dallas early today, before being found dead on a roof, according to authorities.

The unidentified gunman killed at least one and left two others critically injured at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office just before 7 a.m. local time, law enforcement sources reported.

The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office from a self-inflicted gun wound, police reported.

All three hit were, apparently, detainees.

