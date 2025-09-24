A sniper shot at least three people at an ICE facility in Dallas early today, before being found dead on a roof, according to authorities.
The unidentified gunman killed at least one and left two others critically injured at the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement office just before 7 a.m. local time, law enforcement sources reported.
The shooter was found dead on the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office from a self-inflicted gun wound, police reported.
All three hit were, apparently, detainees.
Warnings were sent out that there would be two specific types of upcoming false flag attacks by the left: attacks against migrants on the immigration issue and attacks against blacks to stoke the race issue (specifically in black churches or universities). I fear this is already starting to play out.
I feel bad for the detainees killed or injured. Not a thing for the sniper. Glad it wasn't ICE that was shot.
The mindset that fosters this type of lunatic crime and then suicide afterward looks more like mind control than radicalization. I suppose you can't explain stupid or crazy.