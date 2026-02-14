In honor of Black History Month let’s hear from a black man instead of white Liberals who deign to speak for black Americans without bothering to first talk to blood & flesh black human beings.

The Left has exploited the black community to push a socialist agenda that fosters dependency and division. Welfare programs weaken black families, increasing social problems such as crime and absent fathers. The “racial victim” narrative divides society and causes frustration across races. Some black voters are waking up to this, but many white conservatives remain unaware.

“Black Fatigue: Engineered White Manipulation” by Stephen Broden.

“Black Fatigue” is a recent social-media trend. It seems that the white community has had it with “black culture” and its adverse impact on American society.

What this trend fails to recognize, however, is how the socialist progressive movement in America has exploited the black community to further their goal of radically or fundamentally changing America. In other words, the Left has used members of the black community as pawns to achieve their malicious socialist design. The black community has been targeted and used by white liberal socialists!

Saul Alinsky, one of the more famous leftist theorists and community activists and author of Rules for Radicals, admitted that the Left’s goal is to “mobilize the poor and oppressed as a battering ram to bring down the system.” Richard Cloward and Frances Piven, Marxist sociologists and leftist political activists, developed a strategy that called for “cadres of aggressive organizers” to radicalize the poor in order to create “a climate of militancy.” They use the technique of “manufactured crisis” to achieve their goals.

The Left’s strategy is to organize people with low incomes, especially members of the black community, to push their political agenda to divide America and create chaos. Leftists capitalize on legitimate concerns in the black community about economic fairness, employment, better educational opportunities for their children, and perceived double standards in policing and our court system to agitate blacks and to get fellow leftists elected to political office.

President Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” agenda is an example of how leftist programs contributed to the culture of dependency and victimhood that’s ruining the black family, promoting a “something for nothing” mentality in the community. Johnson’s program provided housing, food stamps, and other welfare programs primarily to single-mother households. The Aid to Families with Dependent Children (AFDC) program, a component of the Great Society, incentivized single women to have children and provided disincentives for women to join the workforce. Some observed that the program, particularly AFDC-Unemployed, created disincentives for marriage and incentives for divorce due to its stricter eligibility requirements. The program has encouraged the absence of fathers in black families. Single-mother households outnumber two-parent households in most black communities. The government has replaced the role of black fathers, causing the demise of black families.

This absence of black fathers in the home has been a major contributor to juvenile delinquency and the disproportionately high crime rate among young black men. Most sociologists agree that fathers help boys understand who they are and how to act as men. A mother cannot teach a boy how to be a man. Likewise, black girls grow up without knowing the love of a father, distorting their view of what true love from a man is and contributing to the high rate of unwed pregnancies in the black community.

Clearly, leftist programs facilitate the dysfunction evident in the black community. They intend to create a dependent class that can be used to foster discontent and racial division to accomplish their ambition to replace Western civilization with a socialist utopia. Their strategies have stripped the black community of self-determination and replaced it with a mentality of government dependency.

Nevertheless, many Americans are unaware of how the Left has infiltrated black urban neighborhoods for more than 40 years and fomented chaos and division. The black community has been bamboozled and deceived into believing that leftist Democrats will fight for their best interests. With the help of black political opportunists, leftist Democrats have had unfettered access to the black community, allowing them to further their lies and manipulation.

Put simply, white liberals have created the monster of racial victimhood among blacks, and most in the white community are oblivious to what these leftists have done and are doing in the black community. Whites who are fatigued with the degeneracy in the black community should take a closer look at the situation and learn who has engineered the great racial divide in America. When they do, they will find white Marxists working to change America fundamentally.

The Left has created the “racial victim” narrative among blacks and worked it ad nauseam. Yes, there may be fatigue among whites, but many black folks are sick of the liberal abuse, too. The leftist strategy has accomplished its goal of divisiveness. The fatigue is evidence that the Left is succeeding.

Here is what we know about the Left in America: They engineer chaos in order to “bring down” the system. Leftists are now very close to achieving their goals. Unfortunately, many are unwilling to acknowledge the deliberate manipulation by the progressive Left to abuse, exploit, and misuse black people to undermine America.

The black community has been a blind participant in the Left’s dark plot. However, many are awakening to its evil intent. It will take the black community to stop it. This last election cycle, 42 percent of black men voted against the Democrats. They have awakened to the Left’s lies and deceptions. Unfortunately, many white conservatives are too fatigued to recognize this turning point.

Pastor Stephen Edward Broden is an American businessman, political activist, broadcaster, and former professor from the state of Texas. In 2010, he was the Republican nominee for Texas's 30th congressional district for the United States House of Representatives.

