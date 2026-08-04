David Simpson, age 29, has murdered 2 people in his short life.

Why is it, when a police officer of any race kills a black man, that black man has a rap sheet so long that it takes hours to read through it? Why isn’t the dead guy a pillar of his community, employed by the same employer for 10 years, married, raising three kids by his wife and living in a well-maintained home with a white picket fence? Answer: They have been raised to be feral.

As I was researching and writing this article YET ANOTHER BLACK CAREER CRIMINAL murdered someone. David Simpson, age 29, a convicted killer, shot two men, killing one, less than two hours after he was released from a North Carolina jail on bond last week. Simpson, who should still be in prison due to his first murder conviction, is now charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon in the July 29th shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex. A Mecklenburg County judge ordered that he be held without bond. Yes, this is the same county where ANOTHER black career criminal slaughtered Iryna Zarutska on a commuter train. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

Court records show Simpson was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail at 12:20 a.m. after posting a $10,000 bond on an unrelated charge of possession of a weapon by a prisoner. Police said the shooting happened less than two hours later, around 1:45 a.m., leaving one man dead and another seriously wounded.

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THAT CON WORKED IN 2020, NOT IN 2026

Corey Durrell Ruiz’s body wasn’t yet cold when race grifters swooped in, trying to make him into George Floyd 2.0.^ Ruiz, just released from prison, was caught breaking into cars. When police grabbed him, he knifed an officer moments before he was fatally shot, according to authorities.

Police responded to reports of a man attempting to enter parked vehicles in a trendy neighborhood lined with shops and restaurants, Madison Police Chief John Patterson told reporters shortly after the July 22nd shooting. The suspect fled on a bike through nearby backyards in an attempt to get away before officers caught up to him on the street. Ruiz either fell off of his bike or was taken off of his bike by officers and during the struggle pulled out a knife and stabbed an officer, Patterson said. Officers tased Ruiz, but the shock didn’t stop him, he added. That’s when the stabbed officer opened fire: Three gunshots can be heard on a cell phone video of the shooting. Another officer was injured, but it’s not clear how, Patterson said. The other two officers were uninjured.

A LIFE OF CRIME

Online court records show that Ruiz had at least 25 criminal cases dating back to 2007. In 2023, he was convicted of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer. He most recently was convicted in 2025 of retail theft and resisting police. More than two dozen criminal complaints dating back nearly 20 years show not only that Corey Durrell Ruiz, age 38, had a violent criminal history, but that he had repeatedly engaged in physical struggles with police.

Over the course of two decades, Ruiz was charged nine separate times, and convicted eight times, of resisting, obstructing, threatening or injuring police officers. Five of those cases involved City of Madison police. Others involved Town of Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and State Capitol police.

In a 2021 case, four City of Madison police officers said Ruiz resisted arrest and threatened officers. According to prosecutors, Ruiz said:

“I’ll beat the [expletive] out of you.”

“I’ll knock your [expletive] lenses to your eyes.”

“You better kill me now.”

“I hope the next offender you come across kills you and everyone you care about.”

Ruiz did plead guilty to making threats in that case.

Like George Floyd, Corey Ruiz was a career criminal.

FATHERLESSNESS CREATES FERAL MEN & BOYS

Why do I waste my time talking about the lifestyle of these feral low-life? Because fatherlessness creates this kind of man. The destruction of the black family began sooner than the destruction of the white family so there are, per capita, more of them at this point in our history. White Americans should not be too arrogant, however. More & more feral white boys are being raised as we speak. Indeed, these last few years, we have seen more violent white men, such as Antifa, rioting than violent black men.

Before the 1960s, most black families had a father in the home. Now 75% of black Americans are born into fatherless, single mother homes subsisting on welfare payments supplemented by shoplifting, drug trafficking, and selling one’s booty. Black students threaten their teachers with firearms. Even cruise lines are grappling with the phenomenon of violent, unruly black tourists. Some 7,000 white women are raped by black men every year in the USA, many of them beaten and murdered in the process, although not a single black women is registered as having been raped by a white man.

A subset of black Americans are feral, especially the men. That doesn’t mean there aren’t white ones as well. However, there are fewer feral white men because proportionally more have been raised with fathers in the home, or at least involved. The feral black men circling through criminal courts has, percentage wise, increased with each generation. Most of the adult black men not only did not have a father to guide them into civilized adulthood, they did not have an uncle, a grandfather, a stepfather to emulate.

The “I matter, you don’t” aspect has been joined by the “I want what you have but I am not willing to do it with your behaviors” addendum.

According to a Substack article written by Dr. Stacey Patton, a “professor” at Howard University’s School of Communications, titled “Dear Jeff Metcalf: Your Son Is Dead Because You Failed to Teach Him That Black Boys Have Boundaries“ black boys should be forgiven for breaking the law:

“From Trayvon Martin* to Karmelo Anthony, it is a litany of the failure of whites to understand that black kids and adults have different rules to follow than whites that render blacks blameless when they break the laws of the white man.”

So, it isn’t just black street thugs who believe they are above the law. It is also black professors. To focus on the white vs. black dynamic (which is just another subset of the oppressor/oppressed dynamic), she completely ignores that the greatest threat to black teenagers are not white teenagers, it is other blacks.

WHEN YOU PAY MORE, YOU GET MORE

The “progressive” policy of paying women to have babies out of wedlock began in the 1930s and escalated in the 1960s. The more babies you had, the more money you got. In 1965 3% of white babies were born without fathers and 24% of black babies. The percentage of fatherless babies born today is about 30% for whites and about 75% for blacks.

As a result of monetizing babies, black Americans are into their 6th or 7th generation of women raising kids without fathers, or worse: Raising kids while various men rotate through mom’s bedroom. And whites are in their 2nd or 3rd generation of producing young men who are semi-civilized, dysfunctional or downright feral.

WHAT IS SOCIETY TO DO?

Floyd, Ruiz, Simpson have two things in common: Cruelty to others and an unwillingness to conform their behavior to acceptable norms of a civilized society. What is society to do with feral men? How are police supposed to treat them? We know how they are created, but too many jurisdictions won’t deal with the damage in an effect manner. Instead of accepting reality, Democrats created the Defund Police Movement so that feral black men are free to inflict harm on the law-abiding with impunity.

Follow me on X Diane L. Gruber

Feral Black People: Democrats Create, Promote And Protect Them Diane L. Gruber · September 9, 2025 Iryna Zarutska, a Ukrainian refugee, had not been in the United States long enough to know that you do not get close to a black man you don’t know, and you certainly do not turn your back on him. In 2022, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna and her family moved to Democrat-run… Read full story

^George Floyd: The 46-year-old, 6’ 7” man killed by police in May 2020 in Minneapolis was released from prison in 2014 after spending five years for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. He put a gun to the stomach of a pregnant woman and demanded money. Prior to the crime for which he was being arrested at the time of his death, he had at least nine arrests and four other convictions for crimes ranging from possession to trespass to theft. Like Ruiz, Floyd had a lot of practice in being arrested and dealing with police. They both chose to fight.

*Martin was killed by an Hispanic man in self-defense.