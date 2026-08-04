AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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David Ziffer's avatar
David Ziffer
3h

Thanks so much for daring to publish this article that states the obvious so clearly. There's a deeper issue you didn't address though: the destructive "welfare" programs of the Democrats are available to everyone, so why is it that they've had such an inordinate effect on Blacks? Here's an article that deals with that: "Solving Our Systemic Racism Problem": The way to rid ourselves of Democrat propaganda is to stop believing it: https://daveziffer.substack.com/p/solving-our-systemic-racism-problem

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Christopher Arnell's avatar
Christopher Arnell
4hEdited

"Why isn’t the dead guy a pillar of his community, employed by the same employer for 10 years"

They have had the same employer for 10 years. It's the Democrat side of the government. They are trained to kill us!

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