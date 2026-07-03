In 2036 sons & daughters of the CCP elites will qualify to run for the US House. In 2041 they will qualify to run for the US Senate. In 2046, they will be eligible to run for the US Presidency. THIS is the Trojan Horse six justices gave America because they fear the Leftist mob will come after their family members.

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The“Get Real” pundits start this week’s discussion with Steve’s analysis of Chief Justice Roberts’ scant 26-page “majority” opinion which rests upon pitifully few historical or legal references. The entire podcast is devoted to discussing this Trojan Horse which will allow the CCP and other Globalists to take over America. Diane then analyzes Justice Clarence Thomas’ brilliant dissent. Roberts’ decision was a political opinion, NOT a legal one, JUST LIKE his opinion which upheld the nightmare called Obamacare which increased health care costs dramatically AND decreased access for Americans on Medicare while increasing access for illegal aliens.

In his 91-page dissent, Thomas cites 42 legal cases, 19 historical letters or diplomatic dispatches, 6 formal Attorney General opinions and 11 statutes, including The Civil Rights Act of 1866, The Expatriation Act of 1868 and the Naturalization Acts of 1790, 1795 and 1802. All directly on point.

Don’t believe the analyses by Steve and Diane? Ann Coulter agrees with us! So does Mark Levin and his guest! So does Law Professor Alan Dershowitz! Justice Clarence Thomas’ dissent can be found here.

Justice Thomas’ conclusion: “I am not sure today’s opinion will stand the test of time. The Citizenship Clause ‘added greatly to the dignity and glory of American citizenship.’ Plessy, 163 US, at 555 (Harlan, J., dissenting). Today’s opinion devalues that citizenship. I respectfully dissent.”

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on July 1st. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our mountain cabin in the gorgeous Black Hills of South Dakota, near Mt. Rushmore. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

MARK LEVIN AGREES WITH STEVE & DIANE: