The recent 14th Amendment “OPINION” by the U.S. Supreme Court is a great unveiling. It has removed the cloak of legitimacy from Justices whose “opinions” support the following: When pregnant women from foreign nations enter the U.S. and give birth — their newborn babies are “instantly” American citizens. This is ludicrous, dangerous and it is NOT Constitutional. Those who know American History, or have a functioning brain, know the 14th Amendment was put in the Constitution, at that time, so children of newly freed slaves would count as American Citizens.

Share

What does this say about the SCOTUS? We ALL know the Court has been divided for decades by Left vs Right. “Natural Born Citizen” is in our Constitution, as another name for ALL children born to American citizens living in our Country. Their parents are under the jurisdiction of Local, State and Federal Laws of our land. These are newborns who are also said to have “Birthright Citizenship.” It’s as clear as it can be.

Why was this rejected by a 6 - 3 opinion? We know why when it comes to Sotomayor, Kagan, and Jackson. They’re Democrats and support America-hating globalist agendas. This decision supports pregnant women coming here, giving birth, then leaving. Once their offspring are of age, and fully indoctrinated, they’ll return to the U.S. to undermine freedom. If this stands, we will lose our Country.

But, what about the other Justices who voted for this — Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett? Why would they be for obliterating Birthright Citizenship? This Opinion does that. It makes a Natural Born Citizen no more special than any foreign child born here, overriding over a century of law.

For two decades Chief Justice Roberts has been compromised and owned by the Deep State, and Kavanaugh and Barrett . . . what are their Achilles Heals? It doesn’t matter — the Deep State “has the goods” on them, too. Whatever it is, they do their master’s bidding.

Justices Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch understand the Original Intent of the Amendment. Thomas tore into the majority Opinion by writing a scathing 91-page dissent for a “medieval ruling” on “Birthright Citizenship” which negates the spirit of the Declaration of Independence, and actual American History, disregarding the legal immigration status of the parents/mother by claiming the child is a citizen. He also argued the Civil Rights Act of 1866 clearly showed that “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” means exclusion of individuals “subject to any foreign power.”

So here we have another blasphemous ruling from the Court. This is NOT LAW — it is an “OPINION” that the 14th Amendment be interpreted as something it is NOT.

Isn’t it about time for the American people to use their Constitutional enforcement power? There are at least two we could use: 1) VOTE OUT all who agree with the Court on this issue, and 2) ABOLISH our current form of government and overthrow it, putting into effect a legitimate republican form of government — one that’s Pro-American. Then, Amend the Constitution and get rid of lifetime Judicial appointments.

This SCOTUS “Opinion” should be the “ Straw that Broke the Camel’s Back.” The question is “What will the American people do about it? “

This article was written by Carolyn Kiesz co-creator of Patriot Advocate, with highlights and links by yours truly. If you want to receive their monthly newsletter, write to her at carolyn@patriotadvocate.com.

NOTE: It was obvious that Justices Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett ignored the US Constitution out of fear. They fear for their spouses, children, grandchildren and other relatives. If they ruled against “birthright citizenship” which was merely a footnote in a 1982 ruling SEE BELOW they fear what the Leftist mob would do. It was only after Joe Biden and various other elected Democrats started promoting violence against justices, did family members of justices start receiving security paid for by the US taxpayers. That was in 2022. However, the justices know that no amount of protection can prevent someone with the wherewithal to assassinate a justice or family member.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

Birthright Citizenship For CCP Elite: Chinese Communists To Begin Voting In 2029 Diane L. Gruber · Jul 3 In 2036 sons & daughters of the CCP elites will qualify to run for the US House. In 2041 they will qualify to run for the US Senate. In 2046, they will be eligible to run for the US Presidency. THIS is the Trojan Horse six justices gave America because they fear the Leftist mob will come after their family members. Read full story