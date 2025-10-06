In place of Biden’s photo, the White House hung a photo of the autopen.

The House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Biden Regime has exposed the biggest political scandal in modern history. Unelected White House bureaucrats conspired to conceal Biden’s cognitive decline, hijack the presidency, and cede executive power to Deep State handlers. And the legacy media has completely ignored it.

ABC, CBS, NBC, and PBS buried this story, with NBC & PBS allotting only five minutes and 50 seconds from June to September 2025, and ABC & CBS providing zero coverage of the Oversight Committee hearings, effectively covering up the allegations that a cognitively impaired president was manipulated by handlers.

Share

WRAPPING UP INVESTIGATION

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-KY, recently announced that his panel is wrapping up its investigation into Biden’s use of the autopen after a new report revealed concerns raised within the former administration itself.

“New records reveal President Biden’s own administration raised concerns about autopen use to grant thousands of pardons. This is a historic scandal with massive repercussions,” Comer told Fox News. “As President Biden declined, his aides carried out executive actions without his approval, casting doubt on the legitimacy of thousands of pardons and other executive actions.”

Comer and Oversight Republicans questioned several members of the Biden Regime, including former White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, former White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, and others during their investigation, while Democrats on the committee ran cover for them. During a House Oversight Committee interview, Zients admitted that Biden’s memory “worsened over time,” and said he urged Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, to perform a full cognitive exam after Biden’s June 27, 2024 presidential debate disaster.

I don’t believe it took the disastrous debate for Biden’s handlers, who personally dealt with him everyday, to “discover” his dementia. The public was noticing it in 2022, despite handlers’ attempts to hide it. This writer first noticed Biden was in the second stage of dementia in 2019. The reason they never performed a cognitive test was because it would be a public record that Americans can read.

CHIEF OF STAFF AUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOPEN, NOT BIDEN

The puppet presidency scandal escalated with revelations that Zients approved illegal autopen abuse, writing to White House aides, “I approve the use of the autopen for the execution of all of the following pardons,” approving last-minute pardons on January 19, 2025, including preemptive pardons for Anthony Fauci, Hunter Biden, James Biden, and other Biden family members.

Preemptive pardons dating back years cover all unknown crimes that the person is yet not being investigated for. Hunter’s pardon went back to January 1, 2014 to cover the years he was illegally receiving massive sums from Burisma. Fauci pardon also began January 1, 2014 to cover the period that he funded the Covid virus and the years he perjured himself at House & Senate hearings, as millions were dying.

In July, Dr. O’Connor and Anthony Bernal, the former chief of staff to the first lady, invoked their Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to answer Oversight Committee questioning on Biden’s cognitive state and the use of an autopen.

GOP IS “THREAT TO DEMOCRACY?????”

After years of inflammatory rhetoric from Democrats claiming that their Republicans “threaten our democracy,” the GOP must continue to expose this corruption and hypocrisy. So far, this investigation has revealed the scale of the Biden Regime’s fraud — a scandal so massive that it undermines the fundamental integrity of our constitutional republic.

In the meantime, the White House colonnade includes a striking addition: an image of an autopen representing President Joe Biden, installed by President Donald Trump as part of a new “Presidential Walk of Fame” with all presidents’ portraits, except Biden’s.