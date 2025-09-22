President Obama led the way. His IRS illegally denied multiple Tea Party organizations their tax exempt status, spied on Trump’s campaign and began Russiagate. Now We The People learn that the Biden Regime was illegally spying on 92 Christian, Conservative and other organizations they deemed to be enemies as well as individuals (most names I do not recognize). Here is the list of victims. Perhaps the most disgusting part of this spy operation was targeting Charlie’s Turning Point USA, My Pillow and the Republican Attorney Generals Association. Any government employee who violated his/her oath and participated in such illegal espionage should be fired and it sounds like FBI Director Kash Patel is doing just that.

Share

On Tuesday, September 16th, US Senator Charles Grassley (R-Iowa) released additional files related to Biden Regime’s FBI spying operation code-named “Arctic Frost.” According to an FBI document dated January 23, 2023, Arctic Frost was launched in April 2022 to investigate “the multifaceted conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential Election…. This conspiracy involved subjects from the private sector, in numerous battleground states … the Department of Justice (DOJ), and the White House.” The document claimed that this conspiracy propagated “false election fraud allegations” about the 2020 presidential election results, despite the mountain of evidence showing massive vote fraud; schemed “to have a false slate of electors” submitted; and filed “numerous unsubstantiated fraud lawsuits related to the 2020 presidential election.”

Jointly working with the FBI in this probe were the DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG), U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and National Archives and Records Administration. The investigation was opened in April 2022 and assigned to Special Counsel Jack Smith in November 2022. The newly released documents show that the Arctic Frost probe was much broader than previously assumed, targeting not just President Trump but 92 Republican and Conservative organizations. Appearing on the Fox News program “America Reports” after the documents were released, Grassley stated, “It all started with Special Agent Thibault, Timothy Thibault, [who] violated every FBI protocol to set up for the Jack Smith electoral charges against President Trump. Until now, we thought that all it was about was going after President Trump, but it was going after 92 conservative groups, Republican groups and Republican individuals, and Charlie Kirk’s organization, Turning Point was one of those.”

Grassley also said, “I think it ought to remind us that it’s a continuation of what happened in the Obama administration with the Lois Lerner attack through the IRS of investigating conservative nonprofits. It's something that shouldn't happen in our political system and it’s an example of FBI political weaponization.”