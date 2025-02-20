Americans: Democrats HATE small business because the owners are too independent, too self-reliant, less apt to kowtow to state or federal overlords. THAT is why Blue State governors, such at Washington's Inslee and Oregon's Brown shut down SMALL businesses for over two years on the pretense that small business spreads Covid, but Big Business doesn't. [BLM riots were welcome, religious services weren't-their hypocrisy was & is disgusting!] Coincidently, I closed down my law practice & retired two months before Oregon's dictator issued her illegal "emergency" dictate. Below is an article i wrote last fall about how the Biden Regime planned to grind small businesses into the ground. Trump 47 just extended the filing requirement to March 21st, while they ponder whether or not to kill this oppressive, anti-privacy regulation written by bureaucrats, and designed to fine & shutdown small businesses nationwide. Diane

This American, who ran a small business for 33 years, is beyond disgusted with Kackling Kommie Kammie repeatedly claiming she LOOOOOOOOVES small business. This, from a woman who has sucked off the taxpayers her entire career! She has never been an employee in a private company, much less owned a small business, nor did her parents raise her with income from a small business because their salaries came from American and Canadian taxpayers.

Harris wants to throw a one-time $50,000 tax credit at small businesses to use when they file their first tax return. She pretends THAT will help them start their businesses. Noooooooooo, only a reduction in asinine state and federal regulations will help small startups. Receiving a tax credit ONLY helps IF and WHEN a small business has survived long enough to make a profit. If Harris had even a modicum of economic sense, she would know that. If she really wanted to help small business, she would cancel, RIGHT NOW, the CTA. Right now!!!

TREATING SMALL BUSINESSES LIKE CRIMINALS WHILE IMPORTING DRUG/SEX TRAFFICKERS

If Kamala loves small businesses so much why has the Biden/Harris Regime implemented one of the most onerous regulations on small and tiny businesses ever devised? By year-end, Americans will be required to hand over data on their small businesses to the federal government’s law enforcement database.

The Corporate Transparency Act of 2021 (CTA) is an aggressive domestic program to federally register millions of unsuspecting small & tiny business owners under the guise of an “anti-money laundering initiative.” Keep in mind, THAT was one of the excuses they used to promote the Patriot Act of 2001,^ the statute under which Biden & Mayorkas & Garland are persecuting Americans, and which gave the federal government the right to spy on how you spend your money and where your money comes from.

By the end of this year, Americans will be required to hand over their small businesses’ private data, such as owners’ names and home addresses, to the federal government’s LAW ENFORCEMENT database, operated by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), housed under the Department of the Treasury. Such small businesses include limited liability companies, corporations, “and any other entities created by the filing of a document with a (state’s) secretary of state or any similar office in the United States.”

NOTE: FinCen is the spy agency wherein Deep State bureaucrats exploit the financial system to advance political agendas and target Americans based upon religious and political profiling.

Small business owners, old and new, will also be required to turn over personal data, which can include uploading their driver’s license, passport, marriage certificate, and other non-business related information, into this law enforcement database. This has not become campaign issue during this presidential election season. However, Trump 47 is very likely to protect our 33+ million small business owners, who employ 61 million Americans. SEE BELOW

BIDEN/HARRIS MAKE FELONS OUT OF SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS

The true goal of CTA appears to be setting up yet another database of citizens to monitor, observe (spy), and punish. The Biden/Harris Regime is moving quickly to implement the CTA, as millions of small business owners in the United States have no idea this law even exists (only 13 percent of businesses in California, 5 percent in Ohio, and 4 percent in Pennsylvania have registered). Millions of businesses owners face becoming felons in three months unless they comply.

There are currently seven separate lawsuits challenging the validity of the law. Last year, the US House of Representatives (Republicans) passed a bill to give businesses more time to comply, but the bill is sitting in the Democrat Senate going nowhere. The legal confusion and seeming lack of urgency to inform the public suggest that FinCEN’s true intent is to “catch” millions of small business owners in “non-compliance” so that they can be investigated and audited by Department of the Treasury and punished.

Real criminals, of course, will not be concerned about paperwork violations, especially those that Border Czar Harris imported into America. Mandatory compliance is required by January 1, 2025, or business owners will be subjected to hefty fines of $591 dollars per day (or up to 10 percent of a company’s annual receipts) and up to two years in federal prison.

TRUMP’S VETO OVERRIDDEN, BIG BUSINESS IS EXEMPT

President Trump vetoed this unconstitutional power grab, as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2021, but his veto was overridden. In an unprecedented act of overreach, Biden/Harris is moving to collect data on all small business owners, who make up the backbone of America’s economy, in order to control & punish law-abiding Americans should they prove to be on the “wrong” side of the political divide. The information collected goes to FinCEN, the counterterrorism arm of the Treasury. Thus, business owners have to register with a terrorism agency. This infers criminality on millions & millions of law-abiding, hard-working Americans.

Under CTA, for-profit business entities with fewer than 20 employees and under $5 million in revenue are in the crosshairs. But businesses that make more than $5 million annually, or employ more than 20 full-time employees, are exempt from this invasive self-reporting requirement that could put owners in prison. That means BlackRock, Amazon, Facebook, Pfizer, etc., can operate “business as usual,” but “Grandma’s Donut Shop” will be required to show her “paper’s please” if she wants to make a living.

UNCONSTITUTIONAL

A federal judge in Alabama has already ruled this law unconstitutional. Ignoring the law, Biden/Harris forge ahead at full speed. The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has an ongoing legal challenge against the federal government and the CTA. However, while a ruling bars the Treasury from enforcing the CTA against NFIB, it does not enjoin enforcement against others, and the Deep State has appealed this ruling.

In another legal challenge from the National Small Business United (NSBU), the NSBU alleges that Congress exceeded its powers in requiring that small businesses report their beneficial ownership information to FinCEN. This battle could go all the way to the Supreme Court, as well.

This is the most dangerous step the United States has ever taken towards nationalizing small private business ownership under a federal umbrella; a tactic long practiced and executed by Marxist governments. It’s time to stand up to this blatant attack on state’s rights that seeks to control and destroy the economic lifeblood of America.

^The Patriot Act of 2001 enabled investigators to gather information from Americans who are NOT suspected of any wrongdoing. They are allowed to go on fishing expeditions looking into the full range of terrorism-related crimes, even “crimes” that were wholly manufactured, such as the Russia Collusion Hoax.