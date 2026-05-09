AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
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We really need to stop calling that the Biden Regime as it was really Obama's third term. He spelled it out distinctly at the end of his second term pining for a puppet he could manipulate in his pajamas. Obama always told us what he was going to do and we elected him anyway. Only a narcissist would be that bold.

Let's call the Biden years what they really were, the Autopen Presidency. The Autopen was manned by the holdovers from Obama driving the country to socialism, carrying on Barry's legacy behind closed doors.

Instead of a picture of Barry adorning the halls of the Whitehouse, a picture of the Autopen should be hung.

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