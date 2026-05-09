The Far-left Biden Regime waged ideological war on Christians from its earliest days in 2021, a new report from the US Justice Department (DOJ) shows.

The report documents the administration’s pushing “its radical policy agenda, even when its actions infringed on Christian beliefs, free exercise, and on matters of deep personal importance to nearly every American: life, family, marriage, self-identity, education, medical decisions, and more,” DOJ said in its press release on the report.

That’s because the ideology of Biden and his appointees “clashed” with Christian beliefs, and those appointees, many of them sexual perverts, campaigned to smear and marginalize Christians, and even portray them as potential terrorists, following the asinine claims of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW

The goal, as acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, was to “punish Christians for their faith.”

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TRADITIONAL CATHOLICS LABELED AS WOULD-BE TERRORISTS

“Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias within the Federal Government,” published by the Task Force to Eradicate Anti-Christian Bias, explains that Demented Biden’s “policies regularly clashed with a Christian worldview and burdened traditional religious practices.” The conflicts concerned the usual social issues: abortion, gender ideology, and sexual orientation promoted by Democrats.

The report’s 14 key findings show that the Biden Regime aggressively prosecuted Christians over abortion, refused to acknowledge the right of conscience to refrain from participating in abortion, smeared traditional Catholics who attend the Latin Mass as crazed racists & terrorists, and sicced the Internal Revenue Service on Christian churches that held fast to traditional beliefs.

Citing the DOJ’s recent report titled “The Biden Administration’s Weaponization of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act [FACE Act],” the”Eradicating Anti-Christian Bias” report avers that Biden’s “DOJ operated as an enforcement arm for abortion non-governmental organizations (NGOs), especially National Abortion Federation, Planned Parenthood, and Feminist Majority Foundation.” The enforcement involved prosecuting Christians for protesting abortion near clinics.

Biden’s DOJ “routinely” contacted pro-abortion organizations and their affiliated abortuaries. And in most prosecutions under the FACE Act, the pro-aborts “alerted the Biden DOJ to pro-life activities and gathered evidence at DOJ’s request,” the report says:

“Abortion NGOs prepared dossiers on Christian, pro-life advocates, including photographs and personal information about the advocates’ children. The NGOs also alerted the Civil Rights Division to their protests, rallies, and social media posts, so that the Biden DOJ could search for chargeable offenses.

The Biden DOJ knowingly withheld evidence that defense counsel requested in order to prepare an affirmative defense for at least one pro-life defendant.” As well, the “Biden Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated, monitored, tracked, and scrutinized traditional Catholics who had engaged in no criminal misconduct,” a second key finding says.

FBI PARTNERED WITH SPLC

It is hard to believe but, in 2009 the FBI began a partnership with the Southern Poverty Law Center, long after they had devolved from a civil rights organization into little more than partisan hacks spewing hate to push the Left’s extremist agenda. Internal FBI documents indicate the bureau frequently cited the SPLC’s designations, specifically regarding “radical traditionalist Catholic” groups and other non-violent conservative organizations, to guide domestic intelligence gathering. This partnership began in the first year of the Obama Administration, but it is unclear if & how they used SPLC’s asinine list, but the Biden Regime took it very seriously, targeting Americans for exercising their First Amendment Rights by buying a bible.

Relying on the disgraced, discredited race-baiting SPLC, Biden’s FBI office in Richmond “conducted a low-level investigation” into a man who identified himself as a “radical traditional Catholic.” The FBI targeted his church, the report says, and “began to consider traditional Catholics as potential violent extremists or domestic terrorists based on their preferred popes, devotion to the Traditional Latin Mass, and views on abortion, immigration, and human sexuality.”

That part of the report riffs off of another from a subcommittee of the House Judiciary Committee. SPLC was recently indicted on multiple federal charges of funneling money to the hate groups it claims to fight.

On October 3, 2025 FBI Director Kash Patel officially ended the bureau’s relationship with the SPLC. “The Southern Poverty Law Center long ago abandoned civil rights work and turned into a partisan smear machine. Their so-called ‘hate map’ has been used to defame mainstream Americans and even inspired violence. That disgraceful record makes them unfit for any FBI partnership,” Patel wrote on the social platform X.

CRACKDOWN ON CHRISTIAN EXPRESSION, BUT NOT ON ISLAMIST EXPRESSION

The Biden Regime also attacked those who expressed beliefs it’s Useful Idiots, fellow travelers and violent extremists didn’t like. It even “curtailed Christians’ ability to jointly worship and study the Bible.” They even tracked Americans who purchased bibles for future abuse.

“When groups of Christian pro-life students and parents visited Washington, D.C., to participate in the 2023 March for Life, two federally managed museums on the National Mall asked them to remove their religious and pro-life attire or leave the premises,” the report says:

“In 2023 and 2024, the National Park Service denied a Catholic organization access to a national cemetery where it intended to hold a quiet Memorial Day mass to honor fallen soldiers. In the [Department of Labor] Jobs Corps program, a Christian student was repeatedly prohibited from holding a voluntary Bible study outside of school hours. And in 2023, a Catholic hospital in Oklahoma was told to extinguish the flame of a religious candle or risk losing its participation in Medicare and Medicaid, including Children’s Health Insurance Program funding.”

“The Biden Internal Revenue Service (IRS) investigated churches because of what their pastors preached and Christian organizations because they applied biblical teachings to daily life,” another key finding says. In one case, the administration vetoed tax-exempt status for a Christian outfit. Reason: Its “[B]ible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates.”

BIDEN PERSONNEL

“The Task Force found that, in its zealous pursuit of its preferred policies and constituents, the Biden Administration engaged in anti-Christian bias, seeking to limit Christians’ ability to act in concert with their sincerely held beliefs in their homes, in the workplace, and in the public square,” the report concludes:

“At times, it went still further, leading Christians to reportedly choose between their beliefs and compliance with federal law. And, most troublingly, the Biden Administration is alleged to have prosecuted and jailed peaceful Christian pro-life demonstrators, terminated or harassed Christian workers who did not comply with the vaccine mandates, targeted Christian organizations with IRS inquiries, and subjected Christian schools to excessive fines.”

The Biden Regime’s zealotry was partly explained by the number of sexual perverts whom they hired. The highest level such appointee was Richard Levine, a doctor who calls himself “Rachel.” He was the No. 2 official at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Levine wanted to give “transgender” kids “gender-affirming” medical care, which means dangerous puberty blockers and mutilating surgeries such as penectomies and mastectomies. Levine pranced around HHS in an admiral’s uniform for women.

Second on that list was Sam Brinton, a bald, non-binary sadist and devotee of “pup play” who participates in homo spanking seminars and advocates underage homosexual prostitution. Brinton left the Biden Regime when he was arrested for stealing women’s luggage at several airports. Biden also picked a transvestite for his Defense Department transition team and ordered the department to enlist “transgenders” in the military.

Obviously, traditional Catholics had to be slapped down and treated like “the problem.” This technique has long been used by totalitarian leaders to “other” certain groups of people. This is how Hitler trained Germans to look the other way as Jews were being hauled off to concentration & death camps.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.