The defendant, Elias Rodriguez, donor to Biden’s 2020 election and an anti-semitic activist, is accused of killing a couple, both staff members of the Israeli Embassy, Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Milgrim, 26, outside a Jewish museum in DC. Rodriguez was charged with double murder and other related crimes, including murdering foreign officials, first-degree murder, and discharging a firearm in a crime of violence. The shooting is being investigated as a hate crime and a crime of terrorism, according to US District Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro.

Share

SIRHAN SIRHAN

Sirhan Bishara Sirhan, a Palestinian-born Jordanian citizen, (born March 19, 1944) has spent almost his entire adult life in a federal prison. When Sirhan was 12 years old, his family immigrated to the US, moving briefly to New York and then to California. On June 5, 1968, Sirhan, at age 24, assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy, a younger brother of President John F. Kennedy and a candidate for the Democrat nomination in the 1968 US presidential election.

Kennedy was shot three times, once in the head and twice in the back, with a fourth bullet passing through his jacket, at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. He died about 26 hours later at Good Samaritan Hospital. Five other people at the event were also shot, all of whom recovered.

On April 17, 1969, Sirhan was convicted of first-degree murder, among other charges, and subsequently sentenced to death by gas chamber. In 1972, this was commuted to a life sentence in the aftermath of Furman v. Georgia.

In 1989, Sirhan told British journalist David Frost: "My only connection with Robert Kennedy was his sole support of Israel and his deliberate attempt to send those 50 fighter jets to Israel to obviously do harm to the Palestinians." Some scholars believe that the assassination was the first major incident of political violence in the United States stemming from the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Sirhan carried out his assassination on the first anniversary of the 1967 Arab–Israeli War.

ELIAS RODRIGUEZ

Like Sirhan Sirhan, Elias Rodriguez, will spend the rest of his life in prison. What did they accomplish? Nothing.

On the evening of May 21, 2025, shortly after 9:00 pm, Rodriguez, age 31, of Chicago, Illinois, shot and killed two Israeli embassy staff members as they were leaving an American Jewish Committee’s Young Diplomats event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. As he was taken into custody, Rodriguez shouted, “Free, free Palestine."

An online manifesto posted on X, traced to Rodriquez, lays out the reasons for the attack, shared under the heading “Escalate For Gaza, Bring The War Home,” slogans commonly used by anti-Israel activists, particularly in more extreme, militant spaces.

The text of Rodriguez’s manifesto reflected a trajectory of radicalization as the author stated that non-violent protests against Israel’s actions in Gaza have been insufficient and that the “perpetrators and abettors” of genocide have “forfeited their humanity.” The author noted that “nonviolent protest in the opening weeks of the genocide seemed to signal some sort of turning point, but thus far the rhetoric has not amounted to much.”

After further ramblings, the author signed off with: "Free Palestine, Elias Rodriguez."

Based on posts shared on Rodriguez’s alleged X account, he appears to have participated in anti-Israel protests in Chicago following Hamas’s October 7, 2023, terror attack on Israel. In one such post, the X account shared footage from a large protest held in the city on October 21, 2023.

Rodriguez was affiliated with two prominent anti-Israel organizations, ANSWER Coalition and the “Party for Socialism and Liberation,” and participated in multiple ANSWER and PSL protests in Chicago from late 2017 through early 2018. PSL is a radical-left socialist political party based in San Francisco, California.

DID OBAMA’S PAL TRAIN RODRIGUEZ?

In 1974, domestic terrorist, bomb maker and Barack Obama pal, Bill Ayers, dedicated his communist manifesto “Prairie Fire: The Politics of Revolutionary Anti-Imperialism” to Sirhan, hailing him as a courageous political prisoner. Ha! Ayers taught at the University of Illinois at Chicago where the latest anti-semitic killer, Elias Rodriguez, graduated. Did Ayers teach him to assassinate Jews?