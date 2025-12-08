Stanley & Valerie Creighton

The “immigrant industrial complex” funded by Americans’ tax dollars was extremely active when the Biden Regime imported ever more “newcomers.” It came as no surprise to this American that the Afghan “refugee” who gunned down two National Guardsmen in cold blood resided in Section 8 housing in Bellingham, Washington, a town of 94,000 about 90 miles north of Seattle and 20 miles south of the Canadian border. It reeks of Liberal lunacy, virtue signalling and sexual perversion which may account for why Biden’s DHS secretary, Alejandro “the border is secure” Mayorkas, resettled the shooter, his wife and his kids there in 2021 using money confiscated from hard working Americans.

Stanley & Valerie Creighton sponsored Lakanwal & his family in 2021 as part of Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program. They appear to be serial profiteers of the “refugee industry” and have sponsored other Afghani families and Syrian refugees too. American taxpayers are paying for all this even though we derive no benefit.

WHY DO WEALTHY AMERICANS PROMOTE CANDIDATES WHO PUT FOREIGNERS FIRST?

A wealthy American couple in Bellingham, Washington, housed the DC National Guard shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, in their $2.6 million home and launched a fundraiser for his family. The couple described the shooter as “truly genuine & kind” before he turned assassin. Like so many virtue signaling Libs, they quickly deleted their fundraiser off the internet after their houseguest drove almost 3,000 miles to shoot down two young Americans he had never met:

The description for the Go Fund Me, which was last updated on January 30, 2023, raised over $10,000 before it was taken down. Titled “afghan-refugee-family-housing-needs,” it said:



“This is Stan and Val, and we are fundraising for an Afghan refugee family who stayed at our home for 2 months before finding permanent rental housing in Bellingham, WA. Rahmanullah and Khamila have 5 wonderful boys ages 11 to 2. Before being evacuated to the US in September 2021, Rahmanullah served for 11 years as a member of the Afghan Special Forces alongside U.S. service members fighting the Taliban.



This is an opportunity for you to help a truly wonderful family. They left Afghanistan with nothing, and they need household and kitchen items of all kinds. Please give whatever you can to help them start a new life in the US. They are truly genuine, kind people.”

NOTE: They are not “renting.” They are sucking off Americans who not only supported the entire family for over four years, they have lived in a Section 8 apartment buildings built and maintained by Americans’ tax dollars. The apartment complex where Lakanwal lived most recently is a rent-subsidized apartment for people with disabilities. Why was HE living there?

By now, it is highly likely the FBI has paid Stan and Val a visit to ascertain if they in anyway aided and abetted this terrorist. According to the FEC, the Creightons donated to Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton campaigns. Even though they are wealthy they felt the need to virtue signal to the community by raising money for this jihadist. Hey, Stan & Val, give your own money to this Jihadist. Don’t beg off the rest of us.

”OPERATION ALLIES WELCOME” PROGRAM

The Creightons sponsored Lakanwal & his family in 2021 as part of Biden’s “Operation Allies Welcome” program. They appear to be serial profiteers of the “refugee industry” and have sponsored other Afghani families and Syrian refugees too. American taxpayers are paying for all this.

According to reports, Rahmanullah was working as a driver for Amazon Flex, delivering packages as an independent contractor. Apparently, he had trouble keeping a job as his last delivery was in August.

A neighbor in the US told the New York Times that the Lakanwal family kept to themselves, but he once discussed Afghan food with Lakanwal’s wife. Their apartment was mostly empty with no bed and furniture; there were only cushions to sleep. Lakanwal was often seen playing video games.

Where is Rahmanullah Lakanwal’s wife and his five sons, ages approximately six to 15? Where are they? They need to detained immediately before they become jihadists like their dad. Send the wife and boys back to Afghanistan. They are a national security threat! The oldest boy is at least age 15, older than his father was when he hired on as a trained killer.

WHERE DO AFGHAN “REFUGEES” LIVE?

This writer could not find out how many Afghan reside in Washington State. Artificial Intelligence merely said “Major cities with significant Afghan communities include Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane.” Bellingham has 31 Afghans. Whatcom County, where Bellingham is the county seat, has 188 Afghans in a total population of 228,432.

According to X’s Artificial Intelligence named GROK:

As of 2022, the most recent year with comprehensive US Census Bureau data, approximately 195,000 Afghan immigrants (foreign-born individuals from Afghanistan) lived in the United States. This figure represents a nearly fourfold increase from about 54,000 in 2010, driven largely by the Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program for Afghans who worked with US forces and the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Post-2021 Surge: The Biden administration’s “Operation Allies Welcome” evacuated over 123,000 people from Afghanistan, including about 76,000 Afghans granted humanitarian parole. By early 2025, roughly 180,000 to 200,000 additional Afghans had arrived or been admitted since August 2021 via parole, SIVs, or refugee status, many with temporary protections like Temporary Protected Status (TPS). [Note: This totals over 400,000 which coincides with other estimates.]

Geographic Distribution: The largest concentrations are in California (58,000 in 2023), Virginia (24,500), Texas (10,400), New York (10,200), and the Washington, DC metro area (17,000). Smaller communities exist in Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, and Washington State.

Demographics: Afghan immigrants tend to have lower English proficiency (49-58%), modest educational attainment, and labor force participation around 60% which means 40% are sucking off We The People. About 49% are naturalized U.S. citizens.

WHY HAVEN’T THEY BEEN DEPORTED?

It appears that Afghans can’t or won’t assimilate in the nation of their generous benefactors. The Trump Administration’s January 2025 executive order suspended refugee admissions and ended Temporary Protective Status (TPS) for many Afghans, potentially affecting up to 200,000 parolees and raising deportation risks for those without permanent status. Advocacy groups estimate 110,000 more Afghans remain in limbo abroad, awaiting resettlement.

