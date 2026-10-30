We are close to becoming a Third-World nation. How can you tell? Besides the hordes of foreigners from Third-World hellholes who have invaded our nation in recent years, Democrats are plotting to arrest or execute our duly-elected president and take over the federal government. For the first time ever, NORAD is watching the president’s home, Mar A Lago, and ships are sitting off shore from Mar A Lago watching for any suspicious activity.

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The Plotters Call Themselves “United Democracy Alliance”

Democrats, if they take the House and Senate, are planning to start a civil war. They claim they have already enlisted all or most of the Democrat governors and Democrat mayors of major cities. For decades, the Left has been pushing our nation through the first seven steps in their nine-step plan to destroy our constitutional republic.

Their militia has been prepped and readied. Antifa and other domestic terrorist organizations have been practicing in Blue Cities, with impunity, for about 20 years now.

Step #8 will be control of the House and Senate if there enough Useful Idiots and Enemies of the People to vote for these Marxists, Islamists and various others who hate America. They will then unleash their domestic terrorists. The 9th step is the point of no return when police, military or other federal agencies have split, with some of them joining the insurrection and others staying loyal to the US Constitution.