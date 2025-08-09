Subscribers: Below is the article I published three years ago today. The statute of limitations is five or seven years for the crimes committed by Queen Hillary, Obama, Biden, Obama’s henchmen and Biden’s henchmen. The conspiracy started on or about July 5, 2016. However, if the grand jury, which is currently in session, determines that the treason and sedition was an ongoing conspiracy which resulted in the raid on Trump 45’s home in Florida, these henchmen and henchwomen are in trouble: The statute of limitations has not run AND their trial will likely be in Florida where the jury will be better balanced, instead of DC where virtually all of the jurors will be Democrats. Diane

WHITE HOUSE THINKS AMERICANS ARE STUPID

Biden’s henchmen don’t give a rat’s ass about “preserving documents for the National Archives.” The White House, egged on by the propagandists on the January 6th Committee, is on a frantic fishing expedition, hoping, hoping, hoping to find a nugget, any little nugget, they can twist into a narrative upon which to keep Trump out of the 2024 presidential election.

Under the pretense that Trump was keeping classified documents which should be held by the National Archives, AG Garland sent thirty heavily armed FBI Agents and three Deep State attorneys to his residence, on August 8th, in Trump’s absence. Who did they plan to shoot? The cleaning lady? The gardener? Secret Service Agents?

Their stated mission was to retrieve 15 boxes of records that had NOT been subpoenaed. They then spent over nine hours rifling through the former First Family’s bedrooms, bathrooms, closets, drawers, etc., even pawing through Melania’s underwear drawer. Did they find any contraband in her undies? They broke open the safe in Trump’s private office, only to find it empty. If Trump had “smoking gun” documents, wouldn’t he keep them in his safe?

FOR MONTHS, TRUMP & HIS ATTORNEYS COOPERATED

In May, Trump’s attorneys granted access to the very storage room where these boxes were stored. Several FBI agents spent several hours searching through the boxes and taking pictures of the documents contained therein. When they left the basement storage room, the FBI agents placed THEIR lock on the door.

It is unclear to this writer how many boxes are/were involved. It has been reported that Trump ONLY took 15 boxes from the White House in January 2021 and that THOSE boxes were turned over to the National Archives a year later, in January 2022. Regardless the number of boxes, it was General Accounting Office employees who packed up the documents to be moved to Mar-A-Lago after they had been declassified.

Former President Obama is STILL withholding THIRTY MILLION documents demanded by the National Archives. The Trump Administration did not raid his four mansions to retrieve those documents. As Trump said in his statement about the raid, Hillary Clinton admitted having and destroying thousands of classified documents WHILE THEY WERE UNDER SUBPOENA.

WHO HAS THE AUTHORITY TO DECLASSIFY WHITE HOUSE DOCUMENTS?

And then there is the issue of who has the authority to declassify documents: Only the SITTING President has such authority.

As president, Trump had the legal power to declassify information, which he did prior to leaving the White House. Trump is protected under Executive Order 13526 signed by Barack Obama in 2009 establishing a uniform system for "classifying, safeguarding and declassifying national security information." The order allows every sitting president to determine the system of designating classified information.

DEMOCRATS ARE TRAPPED ON THE WRONG SIDE OF THE RUBICON

Following the rigged 2020 election, many Trump voters declared: “Why vote? The system is rigged against the American people.” This unconstitutional, illegal and unethical action is already coming back to bite the Democrats in their backsides. The more Americans learn about the details of this raid, the more likely they are to vote in the midterms.