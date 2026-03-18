Once an “assisted suicide” system is up and running under Socialized Medicine, it is just a matter of time when people who are not terminally ill, who are not in pain, would be euthanized by their own government. Since Canada’s MAID was legalized in 2016, the program has grown exponentially, raising questions about the perverse incentives of a society that values GDP over human life, the proper purpose of healthcare, which races are more valuable, and government involvement in death.

Medical Assistance In Dying, AKA MAID, was introduced following the Supreme Court’s 2015 Carter v. Canada ruling, which struck down bans on assisted suicide for those with grievous and irremediable conditions. Initially limited to terminally ill adults, eligibility expanded in 2021 to include non-terminal chronic illnesses. By 2024, MAID accounted for 5.1 percent of all deaths in Canada, a 6.9-percent increase from 2023, though growth rates have slowed since peaking at 31.1 percent in 2022. The cumulative total reached 76,475 by year’s end, on track to surpass 100,000 by mid-2026, nearing the program’s 10th anniversary. This figure eclipses Canada’s World War II battle deaths (42,042) and highlights MAID as the fifth leading cause of death nationwide.

“WHAT USED TO BE CALLED ‘HOMICIDE’”

In Ontario alone, 219 people received MAID within a day of requesting it in 2023, with 30 percent dying the same day. A disturbing case involved an elderly woman, “Mrs. B,” who initially requested MAID but withdrew consent for religious reasons. Despite this, and amid concerns of coercion due to her husband’s “caregiver burnout,” she was reassessed and euthanized hours later by a third practitioner. In short, her life was terminated against her own wishes, to satisfy her husband’s convenience, which amounts to what used to be called “homicide.” This reflects a clear erosion of biomedical ethics.

Expansion nevertheless continues: Starting March 2027, MAID will include those with mental illness as the sole condition, despite warnings about long wait times for psychiatric care and rising mental-health crises affecting more than five million Canadians. Cases such as 26-year-old Kiano Vafaeian, approved for MAID due to diabetes, seasonal depression, and vision issues, illustrate the broadening scope. Opponents decry it as state-sanctioned murder, noting 96 percent of recipients are white (whites represent ONLY 70% of the population) and that the program suggests a larger agenda to ethnically transform Canada.^

This strategy is artfully being hidden, with Health Canada explicitly stating that MAID is not classified as a cause of death by the World Health Organization.Why would ANY one of good faith EVER listen to WHO? These Globalists hid the truth about Covid from humanity at the behest of their CCP partners. As euthanasia wracks up more victims, the statisticians can hide the direct precipitating factor in these murders.

Meanwhile, palliative care access remains inconsistent; while 74.1 percent of 2024 MAID recipients received it, this is down from 82 percent in 2019, fueling debates over whether MAID substitutes for underfunded support services. THAT is a given! As Canada approaches 110,000 MAID deaths by late 2026, the program tests the boundaries of faux dignity versus devaluation of life.

Cuts in Medicare payments under Obamacare drastically reduced ACCESS TO CARE for seniors, especially in areas where there is a disproportionate percentage of elderly. With the massive cost increases currently being experienced by those insured under Obamacare, when will “assisted suicide” be promoted as a means of keeping the costs down, pushing patients to accept this “option?”

^In 1971, over 95% of the Canadian population was of European descent. Sound familiar, Americans?