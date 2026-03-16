Here are just a few of the Iranian protesters who were slaughtered.

This is all Americans need to know about the United Nations: The letter says it all. They have absolutely no respect for democracies and view their role as promoting tyranny, helping dictators to suppress, oppress and slaughter their own people.

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CONGRATULATORY LETTER

As if any more evidence were needed of the UN’s true nature, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a letter to Iran in early February congratulating the blood-soaked Islamo-fascist regime on the anniversary of its official founding, February 11, 1979. In the midst of an ongoing and unprecedented massacre of its own citizens for January’s protests against the regime, Guterres congratulated Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who recently survived an assassination attempt and heavy airstrikes. The letter,^ which the UN refuses to release to the public, characterized the day as a time for Iran to reflect on the country’s role and contributions. And in a particularly ironic touch, he supposedly urged Iran to uphold peace, security, and human rights. “Uphold” human rights? There have never been any “rights” under this blood thirsty dictatorship.

Even by UN standards, Guterres’ action is appalling. In two blood-soaked nights, January 8th and 9th, the Iranian government, with the help of Islamist mercenary militias, slaughtered tens of thousands of its own citizens, most of them young men, young women, and small children. Despite an internet blackout imposed before and during the horrific deed, videos of the atrocity leaked out, leaving no doubt as to the scale of the butchery, one of the most lethal short-term actions of any government against its own people in modern times. And the slaughter continues apace. Tens of thousands more are in prison awaiting execution, and the country is still in lockdown, with Iran’s secret police continuing to arrest hundreds every day. The images of human bodies stacked like cordwood outside mortuaries are among the most searing yet to emerge in this young century, and Iran, already a pariah among nations, seems bent on desolating its own populace rather than turning away from its reign of terror.

Nevertheless, Guterres’ United Nations has the backs of the Iranian mullahs and their Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) butchers. And in a final indignity, the United Nations invited Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to address the UN Human Rights Council two weeks later, on February 23rd. His name was removed from the list of speakers following an intense international pressure campaign.

It is long past time for the United States to stop playing footsy with this globalist abomination, friend of communists, socialists, Islamists, terrorists, and democidal regimes of every stripe: Get out of the United Nations completely and close up their headquarters in New York City.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^This congratulatory letter sent has not been publicly released by the United Nations, despite demands for transparency from advocacy groups. However, several organizations and news outlets have published details about the letter and the subsequent backlash.