AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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Timothy Christopher Rollins's avatar
Timothy Christopher Rollins
3h

Force the UN-TIED jokes of nations FOREVER OUT off our soil; remote detonate the building; air out the ground.

Leave NO TRACE it was EVER THERE… I would say to Hell with those parasites, but they arrived there long ago…

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1 reply by Diane L. Gruber
Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
5m

🤪

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