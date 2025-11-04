Stephen & Katie Miller.

Border Czar Tom Homan has been living apart from his wife since March due to the death threats from Democrats. At one point, he sent his wife to Italy for her own protection. Recently, he told a reporter that terrorists were trying to find out where his two adult sons live. There is something very wrong with a political party that not only promotes violence against elected & appointed officials, but “hires” Useful Idiots, such as Charlie Kirk’s assassin and Donald Trump’s would-be assassin, to throw their own lives away in pursuit of some illusionary goal. Indeed, can the Democrat Party still be called a “political party” when they behave more like a terrorist organization?

DEMOCRATS TERRORIZING LITTLE KIDS

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller’s wife, Katie, told a reporter in September: “The morning after our dear friend Charlie was assassinated, I take a step out on my porch and I had a lady saying, ‘I’m watching you.’” After that incident, someone passed out flyers all over their neighborhood, “saying my husband, Stephen, is a Nazi, is a war criminal and had our home address,” she continued.

“They spread it all over our neighborhood and have continued to do so, not only at my children’s parks, but around town,” she said. “They are inciting the same violence we saw take out our friend Charlie Kirk last week.”

Katie and Stephen Miller have three children under 5 years old, and lived just south of Washington, DC, in northern Arlington, Virginia prior to their move. The same group of thugs who terrorized the Miller family have also been terrorizing Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought. There is no word regarding if Vought and his family have moved.

A growing number of high-ranking Trump officials have moved into military homes in the Washington, DC area over the past few months. In addition to Miller, the current list is: Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, “another senior political appointee to the Army” who shares a house with Driscoll, and “another senior White House official” who was advised to move into military housing “because of security concerns related to a specific foreign threat.”

Noem moved into a military base home ordinarily occupied by the head of the Coast Guard earlier in September. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security says she made the move after the Daily Mail published photos outside her previous home.

Administration officials have also announced that Hegseth and Rubio now live at residences on “General’s Row” at Fort McNair, itself a run of large historic residences usually reserved for top Army leaders. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard requested to move onto the same military base earlier this year but was denied due to the lack of space.

The Washington Stand recently wrote, “When an increasingly visible faction views the officials chosen through these legitimate means as enemies of the people — proper targets for harassment, obstruction, or perhaps even assassination — it threatens the foundational ideas on which America has been built.”

How many more assassinations will satisfy Democrats?