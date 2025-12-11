The newly hired staff doctor at a VERY expensive assisted living facility* in an upscale suburb, West Linn, of Portland, Oregon, was almost giddy in December 2012 when he explained to my hubby & I what Obamacare (passed without Republican votes in March 2010) had done: "Obamacare diverts Medicare funds from life-saving procedures to comfort care." He hinted that federal funds were flooding into assisted living facilities & other places, and away from hospitals & treating physicians, which has since been bore out. NOTE: Prior to Obamacare the vast majority of assisted living facilities, nursing homes, etc. could not afford even a part-time registered nurse on staff, let alone a medical doctor.

Even before he unveiled the Obamacare legislation, President Obama began the process of gutting the Medicare Fund. “Comfort care” is another way of saying “do nothing, let him/her die.” Diverting Medicare funds from lifesaving procedures to “comfort care” means more of America’s senior citizens & other vulnerable Americans will die before their time. This allows greedy Deep Staters to divert taxes meant for the direct benefit of Americans to “progressive” pet projects such as resettling and supporting foreign nationals. Funds in Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (for impoverished elderly) and numerous other welfare programs are saved with the death of each American.

2015-2021: HISTORICAL DECLINE IN LIFE EXPECTANCY

Life expectancy^ for a baby born the year of America’s birth, 1776, was 35 years. By 1900, a newborn could reasonably expect to live to age 47, on average. Life expectancy in America increased almost every year UNTIL 2015, when it dropped to 78.7 years, 0.2 below the previous year. The decrease continues. The most recent stats are: 77 years in 2020, 76.1 years in 2021 and 78.4 years in 2023. In 2023 live expectancy was still lower than in 2015. We are still waiting for the stats for 2024.

NOTE: The decline started long before China released Fauci’s man-made disease called Coronavirus, AKA Covid, AKA Covid-19 (It was finalized & released in September 2019 but did not reach our airports until January 2020.).

BUREAUCRATS, POLITICIANS STOLE SOCIAL SECURITY, MEDICARE FUNDS

According to Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of HUD, 1995 was the last time the DC Swamp tried to re-establish financial stability and “right the ship” that was pushing the United States into insolvency. Our overlords weren’t interested. Instead of preparing to pay the biggest cohort, the Baby Boomers, their Social Security & Medicare benefits when they started coming due in 2011, in 1997 our overlords began what Fitts calls a “financial coup,” by “cooking the books” to make it look like the federal government had money, while they secretly moved it out the backdoor to support globalization.

“After the financial coup started, we began to bring down life expectancy in what I call the great poisoning. We have had a series of policies related to the air, to the food, to the water, and to things happening through the FDA and pharmaceutical drugs that really brought down the life expectancy. At that point, the only way you could balance the books if you weren’t going to do it financially was to lower life expectancy and change the retirement benefits (Social Security, Medicare, Veterans). And that’s what has been happening and has accelerated throughout the pandemic, we are watching a cratering of life expectancy in the United States.”

Catherine Austin Fitts, former Assistant Secretary of HUD, former CEO of Dillon, Read & Co. and current president of Solari, Inc, Check out further details here: CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS’ ENTIRE VIDEO

