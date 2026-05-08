The“Get Real” host, George, started this podcast by asking Diane about the latest tyranny in Blue Washington State: A new law destroying Americans’ constitutional right to vote for their county sheriffs, which was just slapped down by a judge. Under this law, a Democrat-appointed commission would be deciding who can run for sheriff and who cannot. They also have the unconstitutional authority to kick an ELECTED sheriff out of office. In 2021, the former Democrat governor put Katrina Marie Johnson on the commission. As the head of Black Lives Matter-Seattle, she had orchestrated four months of violence in Seattle in 2020 which killed two black teen bystanders. In 2024, the current Democrat governor re-appointed her. SEE ARTICLE LINKED BELOW.

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Steve discusses his recent research into the concept of “due process” which is an important constitutional right and the beginnings, in Western society, of controlling & limiting the power of government. We are losing that because we are not following the document which has kept us free since the late 1700s.

Steve also discusses how the 14th Amendment (to give former slaves citizenship) is being intentionally misinterpreted in order to facilitate the invasion of foreigners. Diane interrupted Steve to mention a footnote in a US Supreme Court ruling which The Left claims creates “birthright citizenship.” Here it is:

In Footnote 10 in the 1982 Supreme Court case Plyler v. Doe. The issue in the case was about whether or not a state could constitutionally deny illegal alien children the same public school education as American children. Justice William Brennan created a central focus of legal and political debate regarding birthright citizenship. In this footnote, Justice William Brennan wrote that “no plausible distinction . . . can be made between resident aliens whose entry into the United States was lawful and resident aliens whose entry was unlawful” in the context of the Fourteenth Amendment’s jurisdiction.

The Left has spent the last 40 years arguing that this single footnote effectively created a “constitutional right” to birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens, a concept that was never intended by the 14th Amendment’s framers.

Listen to our 30-minute podcast by clicking here.

The “Get Real” host, award-winning financial adviser George Caylor and historian & biblical scholar Professor Steve M. Putney were in George’s studio in Lynchburg, VA taping this podcast on May 6th. This retired Oregon attorney joined them, via phone, from our beach house at the mouth of the mighty Columbia River, in Washington State, where Lewis & Clark first arrived at the Pacific Ocean, the end of their westward trek. Each of our podcasts is broadcast on American Christian Network every Saturday, at noon Pacific Time. We normally tape Wednesday mornings for the following Saturday’s radio broadcast.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.