In recent months, as I research my articles, I have been double checking certain details using Gemini. It did not take long to discover that “artificial intelligence” is only so accurate as the programmers are honest. I noticed lies and half-truths in most answers. The lies and half-truths, with few exceptions, were partisan. Some were glaring, some were subtle and always made Democrats & Liberal policies look better and Republicans & Conservative policies look worse. The lies & half-truths about history always make We The People, our nation, Christianity, Western Civilization, et al look worse, and other nations, other cultures, other religions look better.

COMPARING JAMES AND HOCHUL

I recently stumbled upon the above photo wherein New York AG Letitia James and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are walking, side by side, in a parade. Next to James, Hochul looked like an underfed midget. This made me curious. How tall is Hochul? Gemini said: “Governor Kathy Hochul is reported to be 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall.” GROK reported: “Kathy Hochul, the Governor of New York, is reported to be 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) tall.”

I knew James was tall, but Hochul wearing boots only came up to her shoulder. Out of curiosity, I asked both Gemini & GROK “how tall is Letitia James?” Their answers:

Gemini:

“Letitia James is reported to be approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) to 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall, which contributes to her image as a confident and commanding presence.”

GROK:

“Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, is reported to be 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall. This measurement appears in several biographical profiles, though estimates vary across sources (ranging from 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 10 inches), likely due to a lack of official confirmation. The 5 feet 6 inches figure aligns most consistently with her public appearances.”

COW MANURE!!!!

Since AI lied about James’ height, I figured I would get quite a laugh when I asked about her weight. I was not disappointed:

Gemini:

“Based on publicly available reports, the New York Attorney General Letitia James’s weight is approximately 160 pounds (73 kg).”

GROK:

“Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York, has no officially confirmed weight, as personal physical details like this are not typically disclosed in official biographies or public records. However, various online profiles and biographical sites provide estimates based on public appearances and observations, ranging from approximately 140 pounds (63.5 kg) to 172 pounds (78 kg). The most frequently cited figure across multiple sources is around 150 pounds (68 kg). This estimate aligns with her reported height of about 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm), suggesting a healthy, proportionate build consistent with her active professional lifestyle.”

CONCLUSION

Did you notice? AI inserted subjective assessments: “confident and commanding presence” and “healthy.” How does AI know if James is “confident” and “healthy?” Apparently, Artificial Intelligence’s programmers think We The People are stupid. If Gemini and GROK lie about something so insignificant as Letitia James’ height and weight, we don’t have to wonder whether they are lying about important information (such as cold, hard facts) that we use to make decisions in our lives, including at the ballot box.