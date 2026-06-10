It is fascinating to me, reading this two-year-old article. It was written during the Biden Regime who forced DEI indoctrination on every federal employee, contractor, vendor, et al. Indeed, if a private business wanted to get a contract with the federal government, however small it might be, there were very stringent racial & gender quotas for the company’s employees plus they were required to force employees to attend DEI indoctrination classes periodically. DEI’s asinine requirements is why Biden’s “500,000 EV stations across America” turned into just a handful. Long before Biden/Harris Bonneville Power Administration had descended into a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion nightmare. Likely, many other federal agencies had, too.

Indeed, after the Democrat riots of 2020, many Liberals joined the race grifting industry because they expected it to expand significantly. Perhaps, in certain quarters, and in Blue States such as Oregon, it did expand. I am acquainted with one such newly minted “DEI consultant” who opened her business in Oregon in 2022.^ Something tells me she is not getting many clients because there are just too many race grifters offering their worthless services in exchange for tax dollars.

To push “diversity, equity & inclusion” ideology one must first believe that “whites” are superior to “blacks” and “browns” so they must have extra help in all aspects of life, including education & employment, and lowering of standards to help them. At the same time, “whites” must be slapped down, given extra hoops to jump through in order to compete with lesser-qualified DEI beneficiaries.

NOTE: The writer of the following piece admits in passing that DEI indoctrination classes have failed to produce the desired effect, so some companies and colleges are closing their DEI departments. What is his solution? Like a parasite, to “integrate DEI into every part of an organization” so it becomes impossible to remove it without destroying the host organism, that is: the company or college. He does not acknowledge that Americans of 2024 had moved way beyond needing such “training,” much like leeches & bloodletting are no longer used in medical care. Indeed, I believe this indoctrination was never needed. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” from a book which is centuries old, The Bible, covers all interaction between human beings.

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6/12/2024

BY Porter Braswell

As attacks on DEI intensify, companies are feeling pressure to revise their programs—but the current model of DEI has long needed rethinking. Here’s an updated framework for the DEI of the future.

It should be clear to anyone whose work touches diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), that the incredible strides we’ve made in the last half-century are fully under attack. The Supreme Court’s decision to strike down race-conscious admissions at Harvard and the University of North Carolina last year has already extended into the workplace. Many of the corporations I worked with in the past are confused by the current climate and are already cutting back on their DEI programs.

What fewer people are talking about, however, is that things have long been due for a change. I’ve been in this business for 10 years, which is long enough to know that the current corporate approach to DEI, while admirable, has continually come up short. Given the pressures from the current legal and political climate, I’m sure it won’t survive beyond 2030, and maybe not even beyond 2025.

As it comes under increasing and intense scrutiny, it’s time to reimagine what DEI looks like in America. In the workplace, in particular, corporate DEI will only thrive if it evolves from a siloed organizational department into an integrated, cross-functional project. Only then will DEI have the chance to transform organizational cultures, in every department and at every level.

NOTE: “It’s time to reimagine what DEI looks like in America.” My ears, as a (previous) long time resident of Blue Oregon, react to a Liberal saying “reimagine” like fingernails on a blackboard. It always means that Democrats will violate a statute, rule or regulation in order to maintain or increase their power, and diminish the power of We The People.

The need for DEI remains

None of the issues that gave rise to the need for DEI policies are going away anytime soon: 350 years of legalized slavery, Jim Crow laws, generational trauma, economic racism, segregated education, housing discrimination, land discrimination, genocide, the prison-industrial complex, conscious and unconscious bias. They won’t simply disappear from our collective conscious and lived realities.

NOTE: Democrats created Jim Crow laws over the objections of Republicans. Race grifters have never defined the term “generational trauma” because it does not exist. Genocide? What the hell is he talking about. The only genocide happens in Communist countries and other dictatorships. He obviously believes that “blacks” and “browns” should be allowed to commit crimes with impunity. Apparently, he never heard of Brown v Board of Education of Topeka wherein the SCOTUS outlawed segregated classrooms in 1954.

More importantly, the number of people affected by these issues is increasing every day. People of color are fast becoming America’s new majority. By 2045, the non-white population will exceed the white population for the first time in the nation’s history. And this increasing diversity can already be seen in the workplace at all levels, albeit to varying degrees: from frontline and entry-level workers (where diverse representation swells) to executives at the top of the corporate chain (where it diminishes).

NOTE: Within this one paragraph this self-described DEI expert contradicts himself. He claims that ever more “blacks” and “browns” are facing discrimination; but, in the next sentence he brags that the Democrats Replacement Plan is working and the white population will soon be a minority. THAT begs the question: Why is DEI needed since there will be fewer & fewer “whites” and ever more “blacks” and “browns” who can then abuse “whites” much like “educators” and employers are already indoctrinating their students & employees to abuse their “white” classmates & colleagues.

In a world where the size of the relevant audience is increasing, but the letters DEI cause fear, anger, and lawsuits, it’s tempting to think we’re due for a rebrand. But cosmetic changes won’t hit at the roots of the issue, nor will they provide a tangible road map for businesses to continue the work they’ve started.

NOTE: The “roots” of what issue?

Before suggesting solutions, though, it’s worth taking a moment to understand what’s broken. I’ve seen firsthand how historical approaches to diversity in the workforce, while well-intended, have fallen short or been thwarted. In order to understand what we should add or change, we need to trace the story of what we’ve already tried and achieved.

The transformational path forward

As someone who has dedicated his entire professional life to promoting DEI in the corporate world and supporting underrepresented talent, the attacks on DEI have been exhausting to watch. Over the past 10 years, DEI has been more than the content of my workday—it has become my life’s mission. It’s easy for the recent attacks to feel personal and intentionally demoralizing.

NOTE: “It’s easy for the recent attacks to feel personal and intentionally demoralizing.” Oh, you poor thing! It certainly hurt my feelings when the small suburban police department to which I had paid taxes for 30+ years, who knew neither I nor my husband have been involved in ANY nefarious or violent activity (police departments keep track of when & why they and/or the fire department are called out to a given address) not only refused to protect residents from BLM/Antifa thugs in 2020, but I was cited for “criminal harassment” because five thugs who were a third of my age plotted to beat me up.

Still, in the face of unprecedented levels of backlash, the majority of American workers think focusing on DEI at work is a good thing. As do I. I know people still feel the need for workplaces and schools that are diverse, equitable, and inclusive, and that unshakeable knowledge continues to hold fast.

NOTE: This writer is delusional. The great majority of workers think DEI seminars are insulting wastes of time. “Whites” dare not complain; but, “blacks” and “browns” feel free to laugh at such nonsense.

We’ve made a lot of progress over the past two decades, and the current campaign against our work is being led by a small group of loud detractors. But, that shouldn’t suggest the threat is any less real: with the climate now openly hostile towards DEI, initiatives that touch the acronym in any way have become strategically risky. The siloing of DEI within organizations also helps make them a clearer target that’s easier to attack or jettison—this is why we’re now seeing DEI programs and teams eliminated at many corporations.

The companies that have already integrated DEI sensibilities and initiatives into their organization—be it in their talent, product, innovation, supplier, leadership, strategy, marketing, or finance teams—will continue to be the most successful, with more diverse companies consistently outperforming less diverse ones by as much as 36% in profitability.

NOTE: Say What? Show me the proof that “diverse companies” are more 36% more profitable. Companies are closing their DEI departments because 1) they are no longer afraid of the woke mob; 2) they have belatedly discovered that it causes more harm to their workforce & profitability; and/or 3) it is way too expensive for the imaginary “benefit” the company receives.

In the face of this reality, it’s time for organizations to do what CDOs themselves have been pushing for decades now: seamlessly integrate DEI into every part of an organization. This will be no small feat—it’s a long-term process that requires organizational and cultural transformation from the top down and the bottom up.

NOTE: The writer of the this piece admits in passing that DEI indoctrination classes have failed to produce the desired effect, so some companies and colleges are closing their DEI departments. What is his solution? Like a parasite, to “seamlessly integrate DEI into every part of an organization” so it becomes impossible to remove it without destroying the host organism, that is: the company or college.

Inclusive leadership: top-down culture change

For DEI to become truly integrated from the top down, organizations need to help their managers become more inclusive leaders if they’re going to be successful in steering more and more diverse workforces. This has not historically been a priority in an economy that focuses on “leveling the playing field” and bringing entry-level talent into corporate America.

NOTE: America has been “leveling the playing field” for so long that businesses & colleges have been blocking virtually all chances that qualified “whites” will be hired or enrolled. Thus, standards in businesses and colleges have been lowered as the only way for underqualified “blacks” and “browns” to “get ahead” of “whites.”

Inclusive leaders are those who go out of their way to understand diverse perspectives, build an atmosphere of psychological safety, support their employees’ growth, and keep them engaged. Inclusive management cuts down on employee attrition risk, increases team performance rates, and creates a culture where workers feel like they belong. These leaders are the people in your organization with the power to make a difference in the experiences of your employees—and, ultimately, a difference to your bottom line.

NOTE: “Support their employees’ growth?” ONLY for “black” and “brown” employees, that is.

They are also—crucially—managers at all levels of the business. Today, a lot of focus is placed on training and empowering senior leaders at a company, while middle managers are neglected (which is an oversight, considering they suffer higher levels of burnout than executives). But I believe that all leaders, regardless of race, experience, or seniority, need to be given the necessary tools to lead teams and cultures inclusively.

NOTE: The burn out of middle managers is due to the fact they have been hired for jobs they are totally incapable of performing.

Personalized, one-to-one coaching is critical for training leaders and managers to be more inclusive at scale. Organizations that offer tailored solutions also demonstrate their investment in individuals, not slogans or undifferentiated trainings. DEI is first and foremost a personal and cultural challenge: the work has to be imbued with personalization at scale to take effect.

NOTE: The other term for “one to one coaching” is “babysitting.”

Technology is also a powerful enabler for organizations looking to foster inclusive leaders. Rather than being afraid of the latest advances in tech, especially AI, organizations need to leverage them to unlock the potential they hold when it comes to organizational transformation. AI can generate frameworks to help managers communicate with their diverse teams, compile useful DEI research for enhancing leadership development programs, create more inclusive recruiting and onboarding tools, and measure the impact of DEI efforts through data-driven analytics. In short—AI has the potential to create a more connected and inclusive leadership ecosystem, and it should be a tool in every leader’s toolkit.

Inclusive communities: bottom-up engagement

To make DEI part of the fabric of a company, you also have to build bottom-up engagement. This can be achieved through investment in an inclusive community—similar to ERGs—but crucially, these spaces must give professionals the opportunity not just to connect, but to advance and grow beyond the four walls of their office.

Despite increasing diversity within their organizations, employees from underrepresented groups still report lower levels of inclusion than their white peers. But those who feel more included at work are also likely to feel more engaged at work. And with a global cost of $8.8 trillion, no one can afford to ignore the financial and productivity downsides of low engagement.

Inclusive communities are those that actively encourage the participation of their members. By bringing together people with shared contexts and experiences, they create pathways for mentorship, sponsorship, knowledge sharing, and emotional support.

NOTE: “Inclusive communities” excludes “whites,” especially if they are Conservatives and/or Christians.

The trick is investing the appropriate levels of resources into these communities, which again reflect and communicate an organization’s investment in employees. Thoughtful programming and moments of reflection are what lead to engagement in these communities, not just budgets for cocktail mixers and extracurricular outings.

Community building is serious work, but if done right, it allows employees to grow with one another and feel like they’re part of something bigger than themselves. In short, they make us feel like we belong.

The next phase of DEI

The current assault on DEI initiatives reflects America’s long-standing resistance to addressing the systemic inequities in our society. It also does nothing to change the fact that the need for DEI is still urgent, especially as our country becomes more diverse than it ever has been.

As we navigate the changing landscape, companies need to focus on building cultures rooted in equitable values and shared commitments to action.

I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformative power of inclusive practices in organizations large and small. The results I’ve seen in the past two years alone speak for themselves: 100% retention of Black employees at an advertising agency; hundreds of inclusive leaders trained at a telco giant in six months; tripled employee engagement rates due to mentorship programs at a unicorn tech startup. The stories of progress and organizational transformation are happening all over corporate America, no matter how many lawsuits are brought against us. Companies that invest in the diversity, equity, and inclusion of their employees will continue to attract, retain, and engage top talent, outpace their competitors, and drive innovation in their fields.

NOTE: That last sentence is a delusion. Many companies have given up on DEI because it does NOT bring in top talent. Indeed, just the opposite.

The next phase of DEI may see the disappearance or evolution of acronyms, the loss and addition of new job titles, or even the reallocation of resources to new teams and lines of business.

But the underlying values of diversity, equity, and inclusion—as well as the impact they have on businesses’ top and bottom lines—will only become more firmly rooted in our increasingly diverse nation. The more you integrate them across your organization, the more prepared your people will be to manage diversity and the growth that it brings.

As our diversity needs become more complex, it is time for every organization to continue this work on a cultural and human level. It is critical, above all, that we focus on driving change from multiple angles and perspectives. Leaders and employees both contribute to the creation of diverse, equitable, and inclusive organizations, from our largest corporations and schools down to our local communities and affinity groups.

NOTE: According to Gemini, “An affinity group is a collection of individuals who bring themselves together based on a shared interest, common identity, or mutual goal.” Keep in mind, any “affinity group” that contains Conservatives, Christians and/or MAGA supporters will NOT be allowed even if the membership includes “black” and/or “brown” employees or students.

We will only unlock the “next phase of DEI” in America when we realize that inclusive leadership and inclusive communities are the two-pronged key to building a truly inclusive future.

Check me out on X @dianelgruber.

^Nineteen-year-old Marcy came to work for my law office in 1989. I was impressed with her maturity and business savvy. She worked as my part-time legal secretary until 1994, all the while attending Portland State University part-time. Looking back, few people discussed politics back then. Politics just weren’t central to most Americans lives. That said, I could tell that Marcy was “right” of me. If I had been asked where I was on the political spectrum, I would have said “moderate Democrat.” Indeed, she was the one who introduced me to the term “political correctness.” I had not heard the term until she came to work complaining about how disgusting it was. She was dealing with it at Portland State U, yet another Marxist indoctrination center, where she received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science.

WHAT HAPPENED TO MARCY?