AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

AMERICA FIRST RE-IGNITED

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c Anderson
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Any time you hear the words “reimagine” or “transformational,” you can safely bet a socialist/communist is behind the idea. “Innovators reimagine our world in so many areas. We need them to help reimagine what government can and should be.”— Cory Booker

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