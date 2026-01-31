Don Lemon is standing in the staging area prior to invading the church.

A parishioner was so frightened by the mob which invaded her church, Cities Church in St. Paul, MN, on Sunday January 18th, that she fell and broke her arm as she was escaping. The congregation was terrorized by shouts of “shoot, shoot, shoot.” Terrorizing Christians was the goal of this mob of domestic terrorists. A Minnesota grand jury wasted no time indicting fake journalist, the hater Don Lemon, under both the Freedom of Access To Clinic Entrances & Places of Religious Worship Act, FACE for short, and the Ku Klux Klan Act.

Indicting this hack under the KKK Act is very appropriate. Republicans passed this law in 1871 to stop Democrats in the south from terrorizing newly enfranchised black citizens, preventing them from exercising their civil rights. Now, Republicans are using this law to prosecute Democrats (there are eight defendants so far, including Lemon’s producer) for violating the civil rights of Christians.

Lemon was arrested in Los Angeles where he appeared in federal court yesterday afternoon and was released on his own recognizance without posting bond. His next court appearance is on February 9th in Minneapolis. The evidence against Lemon is massive. Most of it was filmed by his camera crew and posted on YouTube. Facing ten years in prison, it is just too, too bad that Lemon did not consult a civil rights or criminal attorney BEFORE he broke the law.

This is the best discussion and explanation of how Don Lemon violated the F. A. C. E. Act:

This is the best discussion and explanation of how Don Lemon violated the Ku Klux Klan Act: