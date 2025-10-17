Listen carefully to this man. He was recruited by Antifa in 1999 when he was in the 9th Grade and remained until 2014. During those years, Antifa became increasingly violent. As a teen he had Molotov cocktails in his bedroom and was taught “silence is violence.” This means that those who don’t join the Antifa violence are the enemy and can be targeted for assault or worse. This type of brainwashing gives Antifa thugs permission to assault innocent people who accidently find themselves walking, biking or driving by a crowd of these Soros-funded misfits, which happens many, many times in Portland. During the 2020 riots in Portland, for example, a driver was drug out of his car in downtown Portland and beaten. Police did nothing because they were told to stand down. The Democrat mayor and Democrat/Marx city council promoted the violence then, just as they do now.

