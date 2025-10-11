Andrew Duncomb is pictured here in the hospital after he was stabbed by Blake David Hampe, ON VIDEO, on July 25, 2020.

As President Trump orders members of his cabinet to move forward with designating Antifa to be a foreign terrorist organization following a roundtable discussion about these terrorists on Wednesday, Portlanders are noticing and cheering on what they see: More & more Antifa thugs are staying under the rocks where they live instead of harassing ICE agents every night. Indeed, Mark Bray, the man who wrote “Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook” to help the terrorists AND donates half the book’s proceeds to Antifa, announced that he and his family are moving to Spain (do we have an extradition treaty with Spain?)

The following story is several years old, but it is a perfect example of how Antifa thugs have had free reign on the streets of Portland, Oregon FOR YEARS. I was writing for a different blog during the five months of BLM/Antifa riots in 2020 when an Antifa thug tried to kill a journalist. SEE PHOTO ABOVE The local media had a blackout on this crime story and I could never find any details of, for example, this thug’s court arraignment, trial and conviction. It should have been a simple story for them to cover because everything was captured on several videos. It did not fit the “peaceful protests” narrative, so they buried it.

NOTE: During the Black Lives Matter & Antifa riots in Portland, these thugs did not give a rat’s ass about Andrew Duncomb’s black body, and he almost died.

ATTEMPTED MURDER REDUCED TO SIMPLE ASSAULT

Antifa member Blake David Hampe, now age 48, was active in Portland Antifa militant circles for several years after moving from New Hampshire. He was seen by Andy Ngo at multiple riots in 2019 and 2020 where he wore clothing featuring children’s cartoon characters.

On June 23, 2023 Hampe, who spent years in prison for a child sex crime conviction, pleaded guilty (THREE YEARS AFTER THE ATTEMPTED MURDER!!!!!) to stabbing this black livestreamer during the 2020 BLM/Antifa riots in a deal no MAGA defendant would have received. Despite Hampe failing to show up to several court dates, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office under Soros-funded Mike Schmidt offered him the sweetheart deal.

Hampe pleaded guilty to felony second-degree attempted assault. He will serve no prison time, instead getting three years of probation. The charge was downgraded from the original felony second-degree assault charge. Say what? THIS was second-degree attempted murder! Duncomb almost died!!!! A felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon was dropped in the plea deal.

ANTIFA THUG AND CONVICTED PEDOPHILE

In 2008, Hampe was federally convicted for possessing child sex abuse content after he was caught by US Customs and Border Protection with the material on a computer upon re-entering from Nova Scotia, Canada. According to court records, officers grew suspicious of Hampe’s nervous behavior and seeing children’s toys & underwear in his car in September 2006.

“In addition to the sleeping bags, there were children’s stickers, children’s underwear, children’s towels or blankets with super heroes printed on them and packages of trading cards,” wrote an investigator in a court filing. “The officers also found 12 -15 condoms, a container of personal lubricant, a camera, a cell phone and an Apple laptop computer.”

In an account he operated on Reddit, Hampe posted about his diaper fetish. Beyond disgusting! In a 2019 post after Andy Nogo was beaten by Antifa and hospitalized for a brain bleed, Hampe posted about being there and “pointing” Ngo out to the black bloc. Did I mention that a disproportionate percentage of Antifa members are mentally ill?

Stabbing victim Andrew Duncomb was quite forgiving, despite the fact that Hampe’s knife came very close to his spinal cord. He wrote in his victim statement upon finding out about Hampe’s sweetheart plea deal: “I spent almost 2 years after the stabbing dealing with PTSD issues and dealing with resentment I had towards Mr. Hampe. I have healed from a lot of the mental effects this incident has had on my life and I’m just ready to put it all behind me. I hope that Mr. Hampe will be able to contribute something positive towards society and wish nothing but the best moving forward.”

WHERE IS HAMPE NOW?

Hampe holds a particular hatred for the Department of Homeland Security and US Immigration and border officers, because they caught him with child porn which landed him in federal prison. This begs the question: Is he one of the Antifa terrorists who have been rioting at Portland’s ICE facility since June, or has he moved on to more nefarious pursuits?

Thank you to Andy Ngo, Editor in Chief of the Post Millennial, for most of this research.

Follow me on X @DianeLGruber